CORRECTION -- HPQ NANO on Track to Start of Gen1 Reactor in December

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Thursday, November 5th by HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; Other OTC : URAGF ), please note that the information in the 6th paragraph between parentheses has been replaced from (from < 0.20 m up to 5 m) to (from < 0.20 µm up to 5 µm). The corrected release follows:



Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; Other OTC : URAGF ) through its wholly – owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), is pleased to announce today that technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) has updated HPQ NANO on the following PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) development program milestones:

Process and mechanical engineering designs for the Gen1 PUREVAP TM NSiR have been completed, on time and on budget;

Gen1 fabrication will start next week, project is on schedule for a December 2020 commissioning and start.

The process engineering phase allowed the PyroGenesis technical team to run a series of computer simulations to ensure that the system works as planned. Satisfied with the result, the mechanical engineering work needed to start the build of the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR was then completed.

Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ NANO stated “It is very nice to see all the pieces of the puzzle falling into place. We are just starting to visualize the potential commercial applications of the PUREVAPTM processes we are developing in close partnership with PyroGenesis, and I must say that I really like what we are seeing. While we are very excited by HPQ NANO material blue sky potential in the silicon battery space, we are also thrilled by our material potential in other high value markets, as this is another way for HPQ to expand its product markets by diversifying which could potentially reduce risk.”

PUREVAPTM NSiR LOW COST SPHERICAL SILICON MATERIALS: A GAME CHANGING LEAP

Despite strong research and massive investment in Silicon material for batteries, current manufacturing processes are simply not scalable or commercially viable.

PyroGenesis, with 20+ years of experience in manufacturing plasma atomized metal powders, bring this massive knowhow to the development of the PUREVAPTM NSiR, a scalable plasma-based Nano-Atomization process. PUREVAPTM NSiR will allow the low-cost transformation of metallurgical Silicon into tailor-made spherical silicon powders and/or Silicon Nanowires that battery and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking for.