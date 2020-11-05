Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment to Double Output at Its Bolivar Mine in Mexico to 10,000 Tonnes Per Day

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Bolivar Mine (the “Report“). The Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated October 20, 2020 entitled “Sierra Metals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a Doubling Output at its Bolivar Mine in Mexico to 10,000 Tonnes Per Day.”

This Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Sierra Metals Inc. (“Sierra Metals”) by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”). There are no material differences in the PEA results contained in the Report from those disclosed in the October 20, 2020 news release.