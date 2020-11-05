Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment to Double Output at Its Bolivar Mine in Mexico to 10,000 Tonnes Per Day
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Bolivar Mine (the “Report“). The Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated October 20, 2020 entitled “Sierra Metals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a Doubling Output at its Bolivar Mine in Mexico to 10,000 Tonnes Per Day.”
This Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Sierra Metals Inc. (“Sierra Metals”) by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”). There are no material differences in the PEA results contained in the Report from those disclosed in the October 20, 2020 news release.
This subsequent report is based on the results from a 43-101 Technical Report on the Bolivar Mine dated March 31, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves Bolivar Mine Mexico”, that was prepared by independent SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
Highlights of the PEA include:
- After-tax Net Present Value (NPV): US$283 Million at an 8% discount rate
- Incremental benefit of increasing the production to 10,000 TPD from 5,000 TPD is estimated to have an after tax NPV (@8%) of US$57.4 million, and IRR of 27.9%
- Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$521 Million
- Life of Mine & Sustaining Capital Cost: US$317 Million
- Total Operating Unit Cost: US$19.77/tonne and US$1.16/lb copper equivalent
- Plant Processing Rate after expansion: 10,000 tonnes per day (TPD)
- Average LOM Copper Grade 0.72%
- Copper Price Assumption US$3.05/lb
- Mine Life: 14 years based on existing Mineral Resource Estimate
- Life of Mine Copper Payable Production: 583 million pounds
The Report dated October 19, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 is entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Bolivar Mine, Mexico” and was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.
Signed by Qualified Persons:
|
Américo Zuzunaga Cardich, Sierra Metals Inc., Vice President Corporate Planning
Cliff Revering, P. Eng., SRK Principal Consultant (Resource Geology)
Carl Kottmeier, B.A.Sc., P. Eng., MBA, SRK Principal Consultant (Mining)
Daniel H. Sepulveda, BSc, SME-RM, SRK Associate Consultant (Metallurgy)
Jarek Jakubec, C. Eng. FIMMM, SRK Practice Leader/Principal Consultant (Mining, Geotechnical)
