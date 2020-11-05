Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Third Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update on November 10, 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows: