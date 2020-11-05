FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are encouraged that our customers have started a slow recovery from the May 2020 lows, with consistent increases in the number of flights and hours month over month, even as the aviation industry continues to suffer from a historic reduction in passenger travel resulting from COVID-19,” remarked Bill Tempany, Interim CEO. “Our business continued to feel the impact with revenue categories well below average and far below last quarter in most cases. Despite the unprecedented pandemic induced headwinds, we strengthened our cash position compared to the first two quarters of the year due to prudent cash management, strong collections and helpful government support programs. We also saw a sequential recovery of our SaaS revenue, which now represents 86% of our total revenue with gross margins approaching 70%.”

Tempany continued, “Downsizing costs will become an even higher priority for airlines in the era of curtailed demand, and the challenging environment is accelerating our strategic re-focus on our software-first strategy. To date we have signed up the first two launch partners for our Actionable Intelligence suite of SaaS applications, which is uniquely suited to help the global aviation industry improve operations and profitability. Our tools bring substantial cost savings to airlines and highly profitable recurring revenue to Flyht.”

Concluded Tempany, “We are well positioned to help our customers as their businesses recover, with the right team in place to use the new technologies to deliver on the industry stated goals of using digital technology and artificial intelligence to assist in recovery. Our efforts in recent months to refocus, retrain and return to our roots as a value added SaaS provider to the airlines will be the linchpin to our success as our customers recover and people’s lives return to normal.”