 

FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:33  |  58   |   |   

-- Strong Cost Control Contributes to Increase in Cash Balance
-- Company Advances Strategic Re-focus on Recurring Software with Two Launch Partners for Actionable Intelligence
-- SaaS Revenue Represented 86% of Total, Driving 69% Gross Margins

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are encouraged that our customers have started a slow recovery from the May 2020 lows, with consistent increases in the number of flights and hours month over month, even as the aviation industry continues to suffer from a historic reduction in passenger travel resulting from COVID-19,” remarked Bill Tempany, Interim CEO. “Our business continued to feel the impact with revenue categories well below average and far below last quarter in most cases. Despite the unprecedented pandemic induced headwinds, we strengthened our cash position compared to the first two quarters of the year due to prudent cash management, strong collections and helpful government support programs. We also saw a sequential recovery of our SaaS revenue, which now represents 86% of our total revenue with gross margins approaching 70%.”

Tempany continued, “Downsizing costs will become an even higher priority for airlines in the era of curtailed demand, and the challenging environment is accelerating our strategic re-focus on our software-first strategy. To date we have signed up the first two launch partners for our Actionable Intelligence suite of SaaS applications, which is uniquely suited to help the global aviation industry improve operations and profitability. Our tools bring substantial cost savings to airlines and highly profitable recurring revenue to Flyht.”

Concluded Tempany, “We are well positioned to help our customers as their businesses recover, with the right team in place to use the new technologies to deliver on the industry stated goals of using digital technology and artificial intelligence to assist in recovery. Our efforts in recent months to refocus, retrain and return to our roots as a value added SaaS provider to the airlines will be the linchpin to our success as our customers recover and people’s lives return to normal.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results - Strong Cost Control Contributes to Increase in Cash Balance- Company Advances Strategic Re-focus on Recurring Software with Two Launch Partners for Actionable Intelligence- SaaS Revenue Represented 86% of Total, Driving 69% Gross Margins CALGARY, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...