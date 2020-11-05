 

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

05.11.2020   

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on Nov. 5, 2020, a regular distribution for the month ending Oct. 31, 2020 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $20.85 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $16.52 on Oct. 30, 2020, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 4.32% at NAV and 5.45% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2020.

This distribution will be payable on Nov. 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on Nov. 20, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of Nov. 19, 2020.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

MACQUARIE GLB I/SH



Disclaimer

