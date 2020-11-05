Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes

INCOME For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $5,931,168 as compared to $7,687,174 reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the non-recurring, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $901,497 recorded in the current quarter, adjusted income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,832,665, which is in line with the reported income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $6,867,497.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $19,035,107 (excluding the share-based compensation expense $19,936,601) as compared to $21,323,068 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 compared to the $0.273 per share reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.238 , which is in line with the reported basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.239.

Basic weighted average profit per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.664. Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average profit per share was $0.696 compared to the $0.771 per share reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

PORTFOLIO

The Corporation’s investment portfolio increased by $25.7 million to $506.6 million as at September 30, 2020, in comparison to $480.9 million as at December 31, 2019 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). The impairment provision as at September 30, 2020 was $5.58 million (December 2019 - $5.48 million). There was a strong level of new investment funding during the first nine months of 2020 in the amount of $269.8 million (2019 – $167.4 million), and repayments were at $244.1 million (2019 – $221.0 million), resulting in an increase to the investment portfolio size.