 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:55  |  77   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

INCOME
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $5,931,168 as compared to $7,687,174 reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the non-recurring, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $901,497 recorded in the current quarter, adjusted income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,832,665, which is in line with the reported income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $6,867,497.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $19,035,107 (excluding the share-based compensation expense $19,936,601) as compared to $21,323,068 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 compared to the $0.273 per share reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019.   Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.238 , which is in line with the reported basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.239.  

Basic weighted average profit per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.664. Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average profit per share was $0.696 compared to the $0.771 per share reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

PORTFOLIO
The Corporation’s investment portfolio increased by $25.7 million to $506.6 million as at September 30, 2020, in comparison to $480.9 million as at December 31, 2019 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). The impairment provision as at September 30, 2020 was $5.58 million (December 2019 - $5.48 million). There was a strong level of new investment funding during the first nine months of 2020 in the amount of $269.8 million (2019 – $167.4 million), and repayments were at $244.1 million (2019 – $221.0 million), resulting in an increase to the investment portfolio size.

Seite 1 von 4
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and nine months ended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...