 

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reports September 30, 2020 Financial Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 Per Share and Special Dividends Aggregating to $0.15 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 23:58  |  51   |   |   

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GSBD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Earnings and net investment income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $0.80 and $0.45, respectively;
  • The Board declared a regular fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share payable to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.1
  • The Company announced special dividends aggregating to $0.15 per share which will be payable in $0.05 increments to shareholders of record on each of February 15, 2021, May 14, 2021, and August 16, 2021, respectively.2
  • No new investments were placed on non-accrual status during the quarter. As of September 30, 2020, investments on non-accrual status were 0.1% and 0.9% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively;
  • Net asset value per share as of September 30, 2020, was $15.49 compared to $15.14 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 2.3%;
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new 10b5-1 plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $75 million of GSBD shares of common stock on a programmatic basis if the market price for the common stock is below the Company’s most recently announced net asset value per share, subject to limitations. The new 10b5-1 plan will be adopted on and take effect on November 9, 2020.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, commitments under the Company’s revolving credit facility were increased from $795 million to $1,695 million in connection with closing of the Merger (as defined below).

CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MERGER

  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed its previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. (“MMLC”) which more than doubled the Company’s asset base to $3.5 billion and delivered significant deleveraging;
  • As previously disclosed in connection with the Merger, the Company’s net asset value per share increased from $15.49 as of September 30, 2020 to $15.57 as of October 9, 2020. The increase in net asset value is primarily the result of market value appreciation of certain assets partially offset by transaction expenses incurred in connection with the Merger, which exceeded the cap on fees GSAM is obligated to reimburse to the Company and MMLC.
  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM”) expects the merger to be accretive to GSBD’s net investment income per share both in the short and long-term, reflecting the previously announced variable incentive fee cap through 2021, as well as anticipated optimization of the combined Company’s capitalization following the close of the transaction.
  • The Merger resulted in an overall improvement in GSBD’s portfolio metrics on a pro forma basis, as of September 30, 2020, including i) an increase in portfolio yield at cost from 7.7% to 7.9%, ii) a 3.6% increase in single-name diversification and iii) a reduction in the percentage of investments on non-accrual status from 0.1% to 0.0% at fair value; and
  • The Merger resulted in a reduction of the Company’s net debt to equity from 1.29x to 0.93x3. This deleveraging creates more capacity to deploy capital into today’s attractive investment environment while adding a greater margin of safety to maintain GSBD’s investment grade credit rating and comply with regulatory and contractual leverage ratio requirements.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in $ millions, except per share data)

As of
June 30, 2020

As of
September 30, 2020

As of Closing of Merger on October 9, 20203

Investment portfolio, at fair value4

 

$

1,424.5

$

1,431.2

$

3,130.2

Total debt outstanding5

$

918.5

$

920.1

$

1,764.2

Net assets

 

$

611.5

$

626.4

$

1,580.1

Net asset value per share

$

15.14

$

15.49

$

15.57

Net debt to equity

 

1.33x

1.29x

0.93x

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

Total investment income

 

$

30.6

$

31.5

 

Net investment income after taxes

$

18.2

$

18.2

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

$

16.6

$

14.2

 

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

34.8

$

32.4

 

Net investment income per share (basic and diluted)

$

0.45

$

0.45

 

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

 

$

0.86

$

0.80

 

Regular distribution per share

$

0.45

$

0.45

 

Total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $31.5 million and $30.6 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily driven by an increase in prepayment and amendment fees.10

Net expenses before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 were $12.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. The $0.9 million increase in net expenses before taxes was primarily driven by the decrease of the voluntary fee waiver.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY4

Summary of Investment Activity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was as follows:

 

 

New Investment Commitments

 

 

Sales and Repayments

 

Investment Type

 

$ Millions

 

 

% of Total

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

% of Total

 

1st Lien/Senior Secured Debt

 

$

11.6

 

 

 

99.8

%

 

$

24.6

 

 

 

99.6

%

1st Lien/Last-Out Unitranche

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.4

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

8

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

11.6

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

24.7

 

 

 

100.0

%

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, new investment commitments and fundings, were across four new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company. Sales and repayments were primarily driven by the full repayment of investments in two portfolio companies.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY4

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s investments consisted of the following:

Investments at Fair Value

Pro Forma for the Merger
As of September 30, 2020
Investments at Fair Value

Investment Type

$ Millions

% of Total

$ Millions

% of Total

1st Lien/Senior Secured Debt

 

$

1,080.5

 

75.5

%

 

$

2,371.3

 

76.0

%

1st Lien/Last-Out Unitranche

 

35.0

2.4

 

 

135.0

4.4

 

2nd Lien/Senior Secured Debt

 

 

218.5

 

15.3

 

 

 

486.3

 

15.6

 

Unsecured Debt

 

7.2

0.5

 

 

7.2

0.2

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

41.1

 

2.9

 

 

 

56.7

 

1.8

 

Common Stock

 

47.7

3.3

 

 

62.0

2.0

 

Warrants

 

 

1.2

 

0.1

 

 

 

1.2

 

0.0

 

Total

$

1,431.2

100.0

%

$

3,119.7

100.0

%

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company’s investments:

 

 

As of
June 30, 2020

As of
September 30,
2020

Pro Forma for the
Merger As of
September 30, 2020

Number of portfolio companies

 

107

 

 

110

 

 

114

 

Percentage of performing debt bearing a floating rate6

98.7

%

98.6

%

99.1

%

Percentage of performing debt bearing a fixed6

 

1.3

%

 

1.4

%

 

0.9

%

Weighted average yield on debt and income producing investments, at amortized cost7

8.3

%

8.3

%

8.3

%

Weighted average yield on debt and income producing investments, at fair value7

10.2

%

 

10.4

%

 

9.7

%

Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)9

5.4x

5.7x

5.8x

Weighted average interest coverage9

 

2.7x

 

2.6x

 

2.5x

Median EBITDA9

$

37.9 million

$

34.7 million

$

33.5 million

 

As of September 30, 2020, investments on non-accrual status represented 0.1% and 0.9% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $920.1 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $405.1 million of outstanding borrowings under its Secured Revolving Credit Facility, $155.0 million of convertible notes and $360.0 million of unsecured notes. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $390.1 million of availability under its revolving credit facility and $114.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.5,11 Pro forma for the Merger, GSBD has $397.3 million of availability under its revolving credit facility and $292.5 in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company’s average and ending net debt to equity leverage ratio was 1.33x and 1.29x, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared with 1.39x and 1.33x, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.12

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 884-8289; international callers should dial +1 (631) 485-4531; conference ID 1798703. All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the call, and reference “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.” when prompted. For a slide presentation that the Company may refer to on the earnings conference call, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.goldmansachsbdc.com. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website. An archived replay of the call will be available from approximately 12:00pm Eastern Time on November 6, 2020 through December 6, 2020. To hear the replay, participants should dial (855) 859-2056; international callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406; conference ID 1798703. An archived replay will also be available on the Company’s webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website.

Please direct any questions regarding the conference call to Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gsbdc-investor-relations@gs.com.

ENDNOTES

  1. The $0.45 per share dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

  2. The increments of $0.05 per share special dividends are payable on March 15, 2021, June 15, 2021 and September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2021, May 14, 2021 and August 16, 2021, respectively.

  3. As of closing of Merger on October 9, 2020, inclusive of closing Merger adjustments. The October 9, 2020 NAV determinations and related financial information described in this press release were made pursuant to the requirements of, and solely for the purposes of, the Merger. The underlying components are subject to the completion of GSBD’s financial closing procedures and were not reviewed or approved for purposes of financial statement preparation or as part of a comprehensive statement of GSBD’s financial results. The final results may differ materially from these components as a result of the completion of GSBD’s financial closing procedures, and final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that GSBD’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are finalized.

  4. The discussion of the investment portfolio of the Company excludes its investment in a money market fund managed by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s investment in the money market fund was $97.2 million.

  5. Total debt outstanding includes netting of debt issuance costs of $8.5 million and $9.2 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

  6. The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing stock investments and excludes investments, if any, placed on non-accrual.

  7. Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual) at amortized cost or fair value, respectively. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the loan.

  8. Amount rounds to $0.0 million.

  9. For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash (“net debt”) owed by the portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the trailing twelve month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of our debt investments and excludes investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.

    For a particular portfolio company, we also compare that amount to EBITDA to the portfolio company’s contractual interest expense (“interest coverage ratio”). We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of our performing debt investments and excluding investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.

    Median EBITDA is based on our debt investments and excludes investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.

    Portfolio company statistics are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to us of each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount. As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk represented 29.1% and 29.2%, respectively, of total debt investments at fair value. Portfolio company statistics have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount.

  10. Interest income excludes prepayment premiums, accelerated accretion of upfront loan origination fees and unamortized discounts. Prepayment related income includes prepayment premiums and accelerated accretion of upfront loan origination fees and unamortized discounts.

  11. The Company’s revolving credit facility has debt outstanding denominated in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”). These balances have been converted to USD using applicable foreign currency exchange rates as of September 30, 2020. As a result, the revolving credit facility’s outstanding borrowings and the available debt amounts may not sum to the total debt commitment amount.

  12. The ending net debt to equity leverage ratios exclude unfunded commitments.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,355,181 and $1,338,268)

 

$

1,293,684

 

 

$

1,298,133

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $105,861 and $83,460)

 

 

118,092

 

 

 

82,580

 

Controlled affiliated investments (cost of $27,705 and $88,119)

 

 

19,419

 

 

 

73,539

 

Investments in affiliated money market fund (cost of $97,232 and $—)

 

 

97,232

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

17,578

 

 

 

9,409

 

Receivable for investments sold

 

 

414

 

 

 

93

 

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

Interest and dividends receivable

 

 

9,603

 

 

 

5,702

 

Deferred financing costs

 

 

8,144

 

 

 

4,427

 

Deferred offering costs

 

 

351

 

 

 

276

 

Other assets

 

 

4,935

 

 

 

1,084

 

Total assets

 

$

1,569,452

 

 

$

1,475,275

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt (net of debt issuance costs of $8,459 and $3,680)

 

$

911,685

 

 

$

769,727

 

Interest and other debt expenses payable

 

 

5,964

 

 

 

2,304

 

Management fees payable

 

 

2,621

 

 

 

3,653

 

Incentive fees payable

 

 

 

 

 

1,850

 

Distribution payable

 

 

18,202

 

 

 

18,165

 

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

Directors’ fees payable

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

Accrued offering costs

 

 

223

 

 

 

28

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

3,423

 

Total liabilities

 

$

943,029

 

 

$

799,150

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding)

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 40,448,044 and 40,367,071 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

Paid-in capital in excess of par

 

 

779,516

 

 

 

778,132

 

Distributable earnings

 

 

(151,712

)

 

 

(100,626

)

Allocated income tax expense

 

 

(1,421

)

 

 

(1,421

)

TOTAL NET ASSETS

 

$

626,423

 

 

$

676,125

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

 

$

1,569,452

 

 

$

1,475,275

 

Net asset value per share

 

$

15.49

 

 

$

16.75

 

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

Investment Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

27,907

 

 

$

34,246

 

 

$

85,528

 

 

$

100,528

 

Payment-in-kind

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

2,609

 

 

 

760

 

Other income

 

 

1,152

 

 

 

499

 

 

 

1,644

 

 

 

2,020

 

From non-controlled affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

656

 

 

 

871

 

 

 

1,744

 

 

 

2,065

 

Payment-in-kind

 

 

265

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

926

 

Dividend income

 

 

32

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

143

 

Other income

 

 

5

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

40

 

From controlled affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment-in-kind

 

 

331

 

 

 

594

 

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,694

 

Interest income

 

 

48

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

168

 

Dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,450

 

Total investment income

 

$

31,453

 

 

$

36,856

 

 

$

94,027

 

 

$

111,794

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other debt expenses

 

$

8,889

 

 

$

9,896

 

 

$

26,897

 

 

$

27,850

 

Management fees

 

 

3,618

 

 

 

3,766

 

 

 

10,901

 

 

 

11,044

 

Incentive fees

 

 

737

 

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

6,976

 

Professional fees

 

 

554

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

2,066

 

Directors’ fees

 

 

139

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

417

 

 

 

344

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

677

 

 

 

572

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

1,820

 

Total expenses

 

$

14,614

 

 

$

17,425

 

 

$

42,823

 

 

$

50,100

 

Fee waivers

 

 

(1,734

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,544

)

 

 

 

Net expenses

 

$

12,880

 

 

$

17,425

 

 

$

38,279

 

 

$

50,100

 

NET INVESTMENT INCOME BEFORE TAXES

 

$

18,573

 

 

$

19,431

 

 

$

55,748

 

 

$

61,694

 

Income tax expense, including excise tax

 

$

375

 

 

$

459

 

 

$

1,191

 

 

$

1,350

 

NET INVESTMENT INCOME AFTER TAXES

 

$

18,198

 

 

$

18,972

 

 

$

54,557

 

 

$

60,344

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment transactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gain (loss) from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

1

 

 

$

22

 

 

$

(6,615

)

 

$

(33,270

)

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

 

 

 

(7,217

)

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(7,217

)

Controlled affiliated investments

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(40,688

)

 

 

(661

)

Foreign currency forward contracts

 

 

29

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

91

 

Foreign currency transactions

 

 

34

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

(28

)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

 

19,884

 

 

 

(9,554

)

 

 

(21,362

)

 

 

(3,783

)

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

8,833

 

 

 

13,111

 

 

 

11,917

 

Controlled affiliated investments

 

 

30,907

 

 

 

(3,813

)

 

 

6,294

 

 

 

(2,267

)

Foreign currency forward contracts

 

 

(132

)

 

 

57

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

90

 

Foreign currency translations

 

 

(1,639

)

 

 

1,561

 

 

 

(1,694

)

 

 

1,856

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

$

14,249

 

 

$

(10,072

)

 

$

(51,171

)

 

$

(33,272

)

(Provision) benefit for taxes on realized gain/loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121

 

(Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

52

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS FROM OPERATIONS

 

$

32,440

 

 

$

8,900

 

 

$

3,478

 

 

$

27,245

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

40,440,982

 

 

 

40,332,542

 

 

 

40,413,082

 

 

 

40,297,158

 

Net investment income per share (basic and diluted)

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.50

 

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.68

 

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. GSBD was formed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) to invest primarily in middle-market companies in the United States, and is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. GSBD seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. For more information, visit www.goldmansachsbdc.com. Information on the website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is provided merely for convenience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on the business, future operating results, access to capital and liquidity of the Company and its portfolio companies. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent the Company’s belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Goldman Sachs BDC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reports September 30, 2020 Financial Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 Per Share and Special Dividends Aggregating to $0.15 Per Share Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GSBD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS Earnings …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Utz Brands Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Closes Merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp.