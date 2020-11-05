Founders Advantage Provides Transaction Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Belkorp Industries Inc. (“Belkorp”), whereby Belkorp has agreed to purchase 4,285,714 class A common shares of the Corporation (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.5 million (being a price of $1.75 per share). Further to the proposed acquisition of Dominion Lending Centres (the “Proposed Acquisition”), which transaction was previously announced by the Corporation on October 5, 2020 (the “Initial Reorganization Press Release”), the proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Corporation to fund cash portion of the Inversion Right Termination Transaction (as defined in the Initial Reorganization Press Release). Completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the Inversion Right Termination Transaction and the Private Placement are subject to various conditions, including the requirement for shareholder, lender and TSXV approval. In the event that all necessary approvals are received, the Corporation anticipates completing the transactions on or about December 31, 2020. The Private Placement is conditional on completion of the Proposed Acquisition. If the Corporation is unable to obtain the necessary approvals to complete the Proposed Acquisition, the Corporation will not proceed with the Private Placement.



Gary Mauris, Chairman of the Corporation commented: “Receiving Belkorp’s duly completed subscription agreement to complete the Private Placement is a significant positive step toward completion of the proposed reorganization.”.

Further, it is anticipated that the Corporation and Sagard Credit Partners, LP (together with its parallel funds, “Sagard”) will enter into an amended and restated credit agreement (the “Amended and Restated Credit Agreement”) concurrently with the completion of the proposed transactions, provided that the Corporation and Sagard agree on terms. The Corporation anticipates that the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement will provide the Corporation with the option to extend the maturity date of the credit facility by one year to June 14, 2023 (the “Extension Option”), provided the Corporation’s total leverage ratio is below a prescribed level. In consideration for the Extension Option, the Corporation will agree to extend the expiry date of the 2,078,568 lender warrants held by Sagard for an additional year (the new lender warrant expiry date will be June 14, 2023). Provided that the Corporation and Sagard agree on terms, the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (and the extension of the term of the lender warrants) will only be entered into if the proposed transactions set out in the Initial Reorganization Press Release are completed.