 

Founders Advantage Provides Transaction Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:58  |  91   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Belkorp Industries Inc. (“Belkorp”), whereby Belkorp has agreed to purchase 4,285,714 class A common shares of the Corporation (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.5 million (being a price of $1.75 per share). Further to the proposed acquisition of Dominion Lending Centres (the “Proposed Acquisition”), which transaction was previously announced by the Corporation on October 5, 2020 (the “Initial Reorganization Press Release”), the proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Corporation to fund cash portion of the Inversion Right Termination Transaction (as defined in the Initial Reorganization Press Release). Completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the Inversion Right Termination Transaction and the Private Placement are subject to various conditions, including the requirement for shareholder, lender and TSXV approval. In the event that all necessary approvals are received, the Corporation anticipates completing the transactions on or about December 31, 2020. The Private Placement is conditional on completion of the Proposed Acquisition. If the Corporation is unable to obtain the necessary approvals to complete the Proposed Acquisition, the Corporation will not proceed with the Private Placement.

Gary Mauris, Chairman of the Corporation commented: “Receiving Belkorp’s duly completed subscription agreement to complete the Private Placement is a significant positive step toward completion of the proposed reorganization.”.

Further, it is anticipated that the Corporation and Sagard Credit Partners, LP (together with its parallel funds, “Sagard”) will enter into an amended and restated credit agreement (the “Amended and Restated Credit Agreement”) concurrently with the completion of the proposed transactions, provided that the Corporation and Sagard agree on terms. The Corporation anticipates that the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement will provide the Corporation with the option to extend the maturity date of the credit facility by one year to June 14, 2023 (the “Extension Option”), provided the Corporation’s total leverage ratio is below a prescribed level. In consideration for the Extension Option, the Corporation will agree to extend the expiry date of the 2,078,568 lender warrants held by Sagard for an additional year (the new lender warrant expiry date will be June 14, 2023). Provided that the Corporation and Sagard agree on terms, the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (and the extension of the term of the lender warrants) will only be entered into if the proposed transactions set out in the Initial Reorganization Press Release are completed.

Seite 1 von 3
Founders Advantage Capital (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Founders Advantage Provides Transaction Update CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Belkorp Industries Inc. (“Belkorp”), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Dominion Lending Centres Group Signs Premiere Mortgage Centre Inc.