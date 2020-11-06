 

USA Truck to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced that management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, being held virtually, on November 17-18, 2020.

James Reed, President and CEO, Zachary King, Senior Vice President and CFO and Michael Stephens, Senior Vice President – Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations will present and host one-on-one meetings on November 17th. To obtain additional information about USA Truck’s participation in the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact USA Truck using the contact information below.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa‑truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

