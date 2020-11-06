 

Genocea to Host Investor Call Highlighting New GEN-009 Clinical and Immunogenicity Data to be Presented at Virtual SITC 2020

Call scheduled for November 9th at 8:30 a.m. EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, will host an investor call with a live Q&A on Monday, November 9th at 8:30 a.m. EST to provide additional details on the clinical and immune response data from the remaining GEN-009 Part B patients to be shared at the 35th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020) taking place virtually November 9th – 14th.

Genocea’s Chief Executive Officer Chip Clark, Chief Medical Officer Thomas Davis, M.D. and Chief Scientific Officer, Jessica Flechtner, will provide additional context around the following GEN-009 poster presentations:

Abstract Number: 390
Title: Emerging safety and activity data from GEN-009-101: A phase 1/2a trial of GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) in advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: 413
Title: GEN-009, a personalized neoantigen vaccine, elicits robust immune responses in individuals with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and referring to conference ID number 13712664. To ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your question to questions@lifesciadvisors.com. For those who are unable to listen in during the event, a replay of the call will be available here.

Genocea’s GEN-009 posters (along with posters highlighting Inhibigen data and the neoantigen cell therapy GEN-011) will become available to registered attendees through the SITC virtual meeting platform at 8 a.m. EST on Monday, November 9th. Poster presentations with accompanying video will also be simultaneously posted to “Events and Presentations” tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website.

Webcast & Conference Call Information
A live webcast of the investor call can also be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com




