CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in November:

Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals Agriculture and Packaging Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; and

Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until February 28, 2021.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.