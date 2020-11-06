 

BRP Group, Inc. to Acquire Insgroup, Inc.

- Adds $38.51 Million of Annualized Revenues, Representing BRP Group’s Largest Announced Partnership to Date -

- Significantly Expands BKS Partners’ Middle Market Presence in Texas and Specifically Houston, the Fastest Growing Top 20 MSA in the Country -

- Strong Track Record of Growth; +31%2 YoY revenue growth in 2019 -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Annualized Revenues from 2020 Announced Partnerships to $120 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS Partners”), the middle-market subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Insgroup, Inc. (“Insgroup”), a Houston, Texas based provider of commercial P&C insurance, employee benefits, private risk services and surety to middle-market companies and individuals. With annual revenues of approximately $38.5 1 million, Insgroup (#87 in Business Insurance’s “Top 100” list of largest U.S. brokers) represents the largest new Partnership in BRP Group’s history. Insgroup President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Kapiloff will serve as a Regional President within BRP Group’s middle market operating group.

With a strong track record of growth, including increasing 2019 revenue by 31%2 versus 2018, Insgroup brings to BRP Group approximately 160 colleagues across 4 offices in Houston, Dallas, Addison and Austin. Insgroup provides risk solutions to clients across a broad range of industries, with particular strengths in Real Estate, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction and Development and Professional and Industrial Services.

The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close November 30, 2020, subject to certain closing conditions. BRP Group expects to fund the cash consideration payable at the closing from a portion of the net proceeds of BRP Group’s recently completed Term Loan B loan facility.

“Insgroup is the epitome of the type of firm we seek to partner with, featuring a history of growth and an exceptional group of talent led by an accomplished management team buying into BRP Group’s long-term vision. We are particularly excited about the platform they bring in Texas, a large and growing market,” said Trevor Baldwin, CEO of BRP Group. “Brian and his team have fostered a dynamic and client-centric culture that is clearly aligned with what we are building at BRP Group, and we are thrilled to welcome the Insgroup team to the BRP family.”

