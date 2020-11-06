 

Pretivm Streamlines Management Structure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that, as part of an effort to streamline its management structure, Michelle Romero, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, will be departing the Company in December and that John Hayes, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations will be departing the Company on November 6, 2020.

Ms. Romero joined Pretivm in 2011 shortly after its initial public offering and was responsible for the Company’s communications. Ms. Romero’s responsibilities increased in step with Pretivm’s growth and she played a key role in the negotiation of benefits agreements and the permitting of the Brucejack Mine. With the advent of production, Ms. Romero assumed the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability and managed the Company’s developing capacity in sustainability, risk, human resources and investor relations.

“Michelle’s leadership over the last nine years has been instrumental to Pretivm’s success in transitioning from exploration and development to a mid-tier gold producer,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “We thank Michelle for her many contributions to the Company, from fostering a strong social license to driving the execution of the Company’s sustainability program, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Mr. Hayes joined the Company in 2019, in charge of business development and investor relations.

“John has greatly contributed to Pretivm’s success, both within and beyond the areas of business development and investor relations,” said Mr. Perron. “We thank John for his service, leadership and friendship, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

