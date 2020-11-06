Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hp-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) common stock between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Northern District of California and is captioned York County on behalf of the County of York Retirement Fund v. HP Inc., No. 20-cv-7835.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased HP common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the HP class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the HP class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the HP class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the HP class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the HP class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss the HP class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Darryl J. Alvarado of Robbins Geller, at 619/744-2692 or via e-mail at dalvarado@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hp-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The HP class action lawsuit charges HP and certain of its former officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. HP provides personal computers, printers, and related supplies, solutions, and services. HP began operations after spinning off from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HPE”) on or about November 1, 2015. Following the spinoff, HP operated the Printing and Personal Systems businesses, while HPE retained the enterprise technology infrastructure, software, services, and financing businesses. Within HP’s Printing segment is the Supplies division, which consists of printing and computing supplies, such as toner, ink cartridges, and related printing supplies. Nearly 80% of HP’s operating profit was derived from its Printing business during the Class Period.