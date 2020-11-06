 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 01:22  |  101   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hp-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) common stock between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Northern District of California and is captioned York County on behalf of the County of York Retirement Fund v. HP Inc., No. 20-cv-7835.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased HP common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the HP class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the HP class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the HP class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the HP class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the HP class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss the HP class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Darryl J. Alvarado of Robbins Geller, at 619/744-2692 or via e-mail at dalvarado@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hp-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The HP class action lawsuit charges HP and certain of its former officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. HP provides personal computers, printers, and related supplies, solutions, and services. HP began operations after spinning off from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HPE”) on or about November 1, 2015. Following the spinoff, HP operated the Printing and Personal Systems businesses, while HPE retained the enterprise technology infrastructure, software, services, and financing businesses. Within HP’s Printing segment is the Supplies division, which consists of printing and computing supplies, such as toner, ink cartridges, and related printing supplies. Nearly 80% of HP’s operating profit was derived from its Printing business during the Class Period.

Seite 1 von 3
HP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hp-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) common stock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020
28.10.20
HP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capabilities
21.10.20
HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Program
20.10.20
HP Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows with Z by HP
15.10.20
3D Printing, Innovation, and Supply Chain Resiliency More Important Than Ever, Say Manufacturing Decision Makers
14.10.20
HP Launches Patient-First Print Technologies to Help Healthcare Workers Stay Safe and Spend More Time Caring for Patients
14.10.20
HP Study Unveils the Rise of the ‘Empowered Employee’