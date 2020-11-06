Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced that it has obtained terrestrial authorizations in Canada, Brazil and Kenya. These three countries represent an additional covered population of 300 million and 3.7 billion MHz-Pops, bringing the Company’s total terrestrial authority to over 9 billion MHz-Pops and coverage of a total population of approximately 700 million.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “Since completing the FCC licensing process for terrestrial service in 2.4 GHz, we have pursued a global initiative to obtain terrestrial authorizations in a multitude of countries in pursuit of commercial spectrum global harmonization. We are very pleased that the hard work of our team has culminated in this success at roughly the same time across three continents. Each of these countries is a significant win for us because they represent important developments for our regulatory efforts – Kenya shows continued momentum in Africa, Brazil has the largest population and economy in South America and Canada is a step forward to a harmonized North American resource.”