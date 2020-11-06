 

Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced that it has obtained terrestrial authorizations in Canada, Brazil and Kenya. These three countries represent an additional covered population of 300 million and 3.7 billion MHz-Pops, bringing the Company’s total terrestrial authority to over 9 billion MHz-Pops and coverage of a total population of approximately 700 million.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “Since completing the FCC licensing process for terrestrial service in 2.4 GHz, we have pursued a global initiative to obtain terrestrial authorizations in a multitude of countries in pursuit of commercial spectrum global harmonization. We are very pleased that the hard work of our team has culminated in this success at roughly the same time across three continents. Each of these countries is a significant win for us because they represent important developments for our regulatory efforts – Kenya shows continued momentum in Africa, Brazil has the largest population and economy in South America and Canada is a step forward to a harmonized North American resource.”

Monroe continued, “There are three components of our spectrum effort – international regulatory, standardization and commercialization. After the FCC process concluded we immediately began working on the 3GPP standardization which led to Band 53. We then moved our efforts to the 5G variant which we completed known as Band n53. The standardization of the band allows our partners to add to the ecosystem of devices and infrastructure available which in turn drives regulatory momentum. All of this progress has led to increasing commercial interest in the band and we continue to receive significant support from our growing list of partners.”

INTERNATIONAL SPECTRUM AND REGULATORY UPDATE

With licensing complete in Canada, we continue to make progress in creating a harmonized North America spectrum resource. Mexico’s telecom regulator, IFT, also announced recently that it granted Globalstar’s request to include Band 53 spectrum on its official regulatory agenda for terrestrial action during 2021, following similar proceedings recently conducted by IFT for other S-Band satellite spectrum. Once completed, Mexico would fully unify Band 53 support throughout North America and add another 1.5 billion MHz-Pops while extending coverage to an incremental 130 million POPs.

