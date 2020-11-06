WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED NOVEMBER 13, 2020

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13th, 2020, before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 8:30 am EST in which management will discuss third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 442232. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL: