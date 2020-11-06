 

WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED NOVEMBER 13, 2020

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13th, 2020, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 8:30 am EST in which management will discuss third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 442232. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/38126

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website following the conference call.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Contact
Michael Kandell: +1 (973) 386-9696
Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com


