P2 Gold Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V:PGLD ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units (the “Private Placement”) with a single subscriber.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

The Private Placement will consist of 2,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the “Expiry Time”), provided that, if after four months from the date of issue, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time prior to the Expiry Time, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Time of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by news release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than 15 days from the date notice is given.

The Private Placement will close on completion of documentation and is conditional upon receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

