Interfor Reports Record Q3’20 Results and Announces Share Buyback Program

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q3’20 of $121.6 million, or $1.81 per share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.05 per share in Q2’20 and a net loss of $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share in Q3’19. Adjusted net earnings in Q3’20 were $140.0 million compared to $10.6 million in Q2’20 and an Adjusted net loss of $11.8 million in Q3’19.

EBITDA 1 of $ 222 million on Sales of $ 645 million Net Debt to Invested Capital 1 of 8 %; Liquidity of $ 637 million

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $221.7 million on sales of $644.9 million in Q3’20 versus $42.8 million on sales of $396.8 million in Q2’20.

Notable items in the quarter:

• Higher Lumber Prices

Interfor’s average lumber selling price increased $264 per mfbm from Q2’20 to $910 per mfbm. The key benchmark prices rose significantly quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmarks increasing by US$320, US$361 and US$349 per mfbm to US$748, US$711 and US$764 per mfbm, respectively. Interfor’s average selling price lags the key benchmark price changes due to timing differences between orders and shipments.

While lumber prices fell sharply in the initial stages of COVID-19, industry-wide production curtailments in Q2’20 and growing demand from repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts contributed to the robust price environment during Q3’20.

• Strengthened Financial Position

Net debt ended the quarter at $88.7 million, or 8.3% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $636.7 million.

Interfor generated $214.8 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $3.19 per share.

Capital spending was $23.4 million, including $16.2 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South. US$84.6 million has been spent on the Company’s Phase II strategic capital plan through September 30, 2020.

Reflecting its strengthened financial position and available internal investment opportunities with attractive returns, Interfor has revised its planned capital expenditures for 2020 and 2021 to now total approximately $115.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively.

• Production Increased to Meet Demand

Total lumber production in Q3’20 was 642 million board feet, representing an increase of 221 million board feet quarter-over-quarter. Production in the B.C. region increased to 193 million board feet from 115 million board feet in the preceding quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 331 million board feet and 118 million board feet, respectively, compared to 230 million board feet and 76 million board feet in Q2’20.

Total lumber shipments were 618 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 120 million board feet higher than Q2’20.

• Asset Write-downs and Restructuring Costs

Asset write-downs and restructuring costs in Q3’20 are $9.8 million (after-tax), or $13.0 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $10.8 million of non-cash impairments for asset write-downs on buildings, equipment and parts inventory related to the sale of the sawmill in Gilchrist, Oregon. The sale was completed on October 29, 2020.

• Softwood Lumber Duties

Interfor expensed $19.7 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing and anti-dumping duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%. Cumulative duties of US$121.1 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On February 3, 2020 the U.S. Department of Commerce issued preliminary revised combined rates of 8.37% for 2017 and 8.21% for 2018. These rates remain preliminary, with final rate determinations not expected until November 2020. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of September 30, 2020 to reflect the preliminary revised duty rates.

Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”)

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the launch by the Company of a NCIB.

The NCIB will allow for the purchase during the twelve-month period commencing on November 11, 2020 and ending on November 10, 2021 of up to 5,981,751 common shares, which represents 10% of the Company’s public float as at November 5, 2020. The Company purchased no common shares under the prior NCIB that expired on March 6, 2020. The Company was authorized to purchase up to 6,652,006 common shares under the prior NCIB.

Under TSX rules, Interfor will be allowed to purchase daily a maximum of 88,590 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 354,363 common shares over the six-month period ending October 31, 2020, subject to certain exemptions for block purchases. As of November 5, 2020, the Company has 67,274,878 common shares issued and outstanding. All purchases will be made through open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX or other Canadian alternative trading systems and will conform to their rules and regulations. The price to be paid by Interfor for any common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Interfor has also entered into an automatic securities purchase plan agreement with a securities broker under which the broker will act as the Company’s agent to acquire Interfor common shares under the NCIB during the Company’s scheduled blackout periods in the course of the NCIB. Purchases by the broker under the NCIB during these periods will be made at the broker’s discretion, subject to certain parameters established by Interfor prior to each period with respect to price and number of common shares.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may be attractive and their purchase would represent a prudent allocation of capital.

Outlook

Near term lumber demand is expected to be impacted by uncertainties related to COVID-19 within the North American economy as well as a traditional fall/winter seasonal slowdown that can be weather dependent.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.

While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Unit 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 644.9 486.5 396.8 1,521.3 1,419.0 Lumber $MM 562.4 403.5 322.1 1,263.8 1,190.9 Logs, residual products and other $MM 82.5 83.0 74.7 257.5 228.1 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 171.4 (44.8 ) 13.3 199.3 (79.8 ) Net earnings (loss) $MM 121.6 (35.6 ) 3.2 131.1 (62.1 ) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 1.81 (0.53 ) 0.05 1.95 (0.92 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss)3 $MM 140.0 (11.8 ) 10.6 151.4 (40.7 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic3 $/share 2.08 (0.17 ) 0.16 2.25 (0.60 ) Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) 3 $/share 3.19 0.03 0.56 4.32 0.43 Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM 221.7 16.8 42.8 301.1 45.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 34.4% 3.5% 10.8% 19.8% 3.2% Total assets $MM 1,731.9 1,421.0 1,538.8 1,731.9 1,421.0 Total debt $MM 400.2 264.9 408.8 400.2 264.9 Net debt3 $MM 88.7 212.7 239.1 88.7 212.7 Net debt to invested capital3 % 8.3% 19.4% 21.6% 8.3% 19.4% Annualized return on invested capital3 % 81.3% 6.1% 14.8% 37.7% 5.7% Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 642 685 421 1,690 1,978 Total lumber sales million fbm 618 692 499 1,758 1,987 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 609 681 488 1,729 1,955 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 9 11 11 29 32 Lumber - average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 910 583 646 719 599 Average USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.3321 1.3204 1.3862 1.3541 1.3292 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.3339 1.3243 1.3628 1.3339 1.3243

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Gross sales before duties. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.



Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s net debt at September 30, 2020 was $88.7 million, or 8.3% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $136.2 million since December 31, 2019.

As at September 30, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $452.8 million and available liquidity of $636.7 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the 3 months ended

Sept. 30, For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30, Thousands of Dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net debt Net debt, period opening $ 239,114 $ 198,209 $ 224,860 $ 63,825 Issuance of Senior Secure Notes - - 140,770 - Term Line net drawings (repayments) (23 ) - (82 ) 755 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD (8,647 ) 3,120 (278 ) (8,735 ) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (144,849 ) 11,747 (285,473 ) 110,665 Decrease in marketable securities - - - 41,766 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD 3,110 (402 ) 8,908 4,398 Net debt, period ending $ 88,705 $ 212,674 $ 88,705 $ 212,674

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2020:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $ 350,000 $ 400,170 $ 750,170 Less: Drawings - 400,170 400,170 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 24,773 - 24,773 Unused portion of facility $ 325,227 $ - 325,227 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 311,465 Available liquidity at September 30, 2020 $ 636,692

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $37.8 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This MD&A makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Net earnings (loss) $ 121,604 $ (35,648 ) $ 3,235 $ 131,148 $ (62,109 ) Add: Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 12,985 31,814 115 13,471 33,566 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,907 (216 ) 4,963 8,719 (235 ) Long term incentive compensation expense 5,576 1,049 5,629 2,259 2,181 Other (income) expense 43 100 (586 ) (428 ) (6,223 ) Post closure wind-down costs 3,085 - - 3,085 - Income tax effect of above adjustments (6,206 ) (8,867 ) (2,712 ) (6,875 ) (7,876 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $ 139,994 $ (11,768 ) $ 10,644 $ 151,379 $ (40,696 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,270 67,253 67,260 67,263 67,284 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $ 2.08 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.16 $ 2.25 $ (0.60 ) Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) $ 121,604 $ (35,648 ) $ 3,235 $ 131,148 $ (62,109 ) Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,850 20,595 15,601 56,512 59,727 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,922 8,142 8,108 26,560 30,080 Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 12,985 31,814 115 13,471 33,566 Finance costs 4,907 3,784 5,185 14,188 11,284 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,907 (216 ) 4,963 8,719 (235 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 41,916 (12,804 ) 563 45,684 (22,508 ) EBITDA 213,091 15,667 37,770 296,282 49,805 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense 5,576 1,049 5,629 2,259 2,181 Other (income) expense 43 100 (586 ) (428 ) (6,223 ) Post closure wind-down costs 2,967 - - 2,967 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 221,677 $ 16,816 $ 42,813 $ 301,080 $ 45,763 Sales $ 644,884 $ 486,494 $ 396,778 $ 1,521,308 $ 1,419,002 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.4% 3.5% 10.8% 19.8% 3.2% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 400,170 $ 264,860 $ 408,840 $ 400,170 $ 264,860 Cash and cash equivalents (311,465 ) (52,186 ) (169,726 ) (311,465 ) (52,186 ) Total net debt $ 88,705 $ 212,674 $ 239,114 $ 88,705 $ 212,674 Invested capital Net debt $ 88,705 $ 212,674 $ 239,114 $ 88,705 $ 212,674 Shareholders' equity 983,225 880,854 869,443 983,225 880,854 Total invested capital $ 1,071,930 $ 1,093,528 $ 1,108,557 $ 1,071,930 $ 1,093,528 Net debt to invested capital1 8.3% 19.4% 21.6% 8.3% 19.4% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 175,492 $ 29,658 $ 103,003 $ 296,837 $ 3,610 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital 39,346 (27,336 ) (65,439 ) (6,013 ) 25,656 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 214,838 $ 2,322 $ 37,564 $ 290,824 $ 29,266 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,270 67,253 67,260 67,263 67,284 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 3.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.56 $ 4.32 $ 0.43 Annualized return on invested capital Adjusted EBITDA $ 221,677 $ 16,816 $ 42,813 $ 301,080 $ 45,763 Invested capital, beginning of period $ 1,108,557 $ 1,109,618 $ 1,204,953 $ 1,055,842 $ 1,032,591 Invested capital, end of period 1,071,930 1,093,528 1,108,557 1,071,930 1,093,528 Average invested capital $ 1,090,244 $ 1,101,573 $ 1,156,755 $ 1,063,886 $ 1,063,060 Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 20.3% 1.5% 3.7% 28.3% 4.3% Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.3 1.3 Annualized return on invested capital 81.3% 6.1% 14.8% 37.7% 5.7%

Note: 1 Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Sales $ 644,884 $ 486,494 $ 1,521,308 $ 1,419,002 Costs and expenses: Production 394,463 448,214 1,154,825 1,309,440 Selling and administration 11,992 9,383 30,664 29,756 Long term incentive compensation expense 5,576 1,049 2,259 2,181 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 19,719 12,081 37,706 34,043 Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,850 20,595 56,512 59,727 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,922 8,142 26,560 30,080 460,522 499,464 1,308,526 1,465,227 Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring cost 184,362 (12,970 ) 212,782 (46,225 ) Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 12,985 31,814 13,471 33,566 Operating earnings (loss) 171,377 (44,784 ) 199,311 (79,791 ) Finance costs (4,907 ) (3,784 ) (14,188 ) (11,284 ) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,907 ) 216 (8,719 ) 235 Other income (expense) (43 ) (100 ) 428 6,223 (7,857 ) (3,668 ) (22,479 ) (4,826 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 163,520 (48,452 ) 176,832 (84,617 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current 1,515 416 1,651 809 Deferred 40,401 (13,220 ) 44,033 (23,317 ) 41,916 (12,804 ) 45,684 (22,508 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 121,604 $ (35,648 ) $ 131,148 $ (62,109 ) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 1.81 $ (0.53 ) $ 1.95 $ (0.92 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Net earnings (loss)





$ 121,604 $ (35,648 ) $ 131,148 $ (62,109 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial loss, net of tax (109 ) (1,151 ) (1,365 ) (1,018 ) Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (8,027 ) 6,020 21,656 (17,581 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8,136 ) 4,869 20,291 (18,599 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 113,468 $ (30,779 ) $ 151,439 $ (80,708 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 121,604 $ (35,648 ) $ 131,148 $ (62,109 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,850 20,595 56,512 59,727 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,922 8,142 26,560 30,080 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 40,401 (13,220 ) 44,033 (23,317 ) Current income tax expense 1,515 416 1,651 809 Finance costs 4,907 3,784 14,188 11,284 Other assets 355 202 841 523 Reforestation liability (139 ) (1,834 ) (1,989 ) (2,577 ) Provisions and other liabilities 4,638 6,210 (662 ) 5,206 Stock options 123 224 613 541 Write-down of plant, equipment and other 9,807 14,583 9,754 16,394 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,812 (150 ) 8,603 10 Other expense (income) 43 (982 ) (428 ) (7,305 ) 214,838 2,322 290,824 29,266 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:

Trade accounts receivable and other (69,994 ) (4,741 ) (100,548 ) (25,189 ) Inventories (9,919 ) 37,647 57,404 28,082 Prepayments (209 ) (1,340 ) 1,698 (7,082 ) Trade accounts payable and provisions 40,035 (3,933 ) 46,706 (20,595 ) Income tax refund (payment) 741 (297 ) 753 (872 ) 175,492 29,658 296,837 3,610 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (19,736 ) (31,951 ) (65,724 ) (126,781 ) Additions to roads and bridges (3,686 ) (3,767 ) (8,829 ) (17,272 ) Additions to intangible assets - (5 ) - (77 ) Acquisition of timber license, roads and other assets net of assumed liabilities - - (56,606 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 229 309 1,096 8,449 Net proceeds from marketable securities, deposits and other assets 25 370 123 47,130 (23,168 ) (35,044 ) (129,940 ) (88,551 ) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 191 - 191 80 Share repurchases - - - (7,825 ) Interest payments (4,583 ) (3,431 ) (13,092 ) (8,848 ) Lease liability payments (3,052 ) (2,927 ) (9,060 ) (8,692 ) Debt refinancing costs (8 ) (3 ) (151 ) (1,194 ) Operating line net drawings (repayments) (23 ) - (82 ) 5 Additions to long term debt - - 140,770 197,925 Repayments of long term debt - - - (197,175 ) (7,475 ) (6,361 ) 118,576 (25,724 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency

(3,110 ) 402 (8,908 ) (3,301 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 141,739 (11,345 ) 276,565 (113,966 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 169,726 63,531 34,900 166,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 311,465 $ 52,186 $ 311,465 $ 52,186





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,465 $ 34,900 Trade accounts receivable and other 189,357 86,608 Income taxes receivable 76 1,995 Inventories 128,987 181,577 Prepayments 19,421 20,449 649,306 325,529 Employee future benefits 110 673 Deposits and other assets 8,632 9,296 Right of use assets 38,788 32,780 Property, plant and equipment 752,173 739,515 Roads and bridges 20,615 24,353 Timber licences 115,888 60,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets 145,238 142,214 Deferred income taxes 1,131 6,961 $ 1,731,881 $ 1,341,917 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 159,370 $ 114,358 Current portion of long term debt 7,225 - Reforestation liability 16,673 13,021 Lease liabilities 12,579 10,105 Income taxes payable 626 163 196,473 137,647 Reforestation liability 29,753 27,401 Lease liabilities 31,251 27,718 Long term debt 392,945 259,760 Employee future benefits 12,842 11,843 Provisions and other liabilities 19,390 18,957 Deferred income taxes 66,002 27,609 Equity: Share capital 533,958 533,685 Contributed surplus 5,002 4,471 Translation reserve 78,415 56,759 Retained earnings 365,850 236,067 983,225 830,982 $ 1,731,881 $ 1,341,917

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s third quarter and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q3’20 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.

