Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP

Concurrent $21.15 Million Private Placement led by Institutional Healthcare and Accredited Investors

Conference Call and Live Webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 AM Eastern Time

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced merger with Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqCM: REXN). The combined company will operate under the name Ocuphire Pharma. Its shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will reflect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split at the open of trading on November 6, 2020, under the ticker symbol "OCUP".

In addition, the Company has announced the closing of the previously announced $21.15 million private placement, with certain institutional healthcare investors led by Altium Capital, accredited investors, and directors and officers of Ocuphire (the “Investors”). Pursuant to this transaction, Ocuphire issued to the Investors shares of Ocuphire common stock immediately prior to the merger and agreed to issue to the Investors warrants to purchase shares of common stock. At closing as a result of the transactions, Ocuphire stockholders including the Investors, own approximately 86.6% of the fully-diluted shares outstanding, with Rexahn stockholders owning approximately 13.4% of the fully-diluted shares outstanding. As of the closing of the merger, there were 7,091,878 shares of common stock outstanding. Based on the $21.15 million purchase price of the private placement, the 1,249,996 shares of the combined company owned by the Investors had an effective price per share of $16.92 per share. Additional shares are held in escrow, which may be released in whole or in part to the Investors or returned to the Company. In addition, each Rexahn stockholder is being issued one contingent value right per post-split share owned, representing the right to receive, during the 15-year period after the closing of the merger, a pro rata share of certain contingent payments, to the extent received by Ocuphire, under Rexahn’s prior license agreements or relating to Rexahn’s intellectual property, less certain permitted deductions. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as co-lead placement agents and financial advisors to Ocuphire in connection with the private placement, and Honigman LLP is serving as legal counsel to Ocuphire. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as financial advisor to Rexahn for the merger transaction, and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as legal counsel to Rexahn.