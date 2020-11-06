AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change

Mr. McIntyre’s responsibilities as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer will transition to Mr. Sean Ekins, the Company’s Vice President of Finance, with effect from November 9, 2020.

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that David McIntyre notified the Company of his intention to resign as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in order to pursue life sciences opportunities in his home state of New Jersey. The effective date of his resignation is November 23, 2020. Mr. McIntyre has also agreed to provide consultancy services to the Company through December 31, 2020 so as to support a smooth transition of his responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank David for successfully leading and completing the redomiciliation project during his tenure as well as for his many valuable contributions to AVITA’s executive leadership team.

The Company will immediately commence an external search for its next Chief Financial Officer who will be based at AVITA’s headquarters in Valencia, CA.

There is no family relationship between Mr. Ekins and any director, executive officer or person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer at the Company. The Company has not entered into any transactions with Mr. Ekins that would require disclosure pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Authorized for release by the Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AVITA Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics’ patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.