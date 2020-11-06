New Look Vision Group Inc. Reports Strong Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. ( "New Look Vision " or the " Company" ) (TSX: BCI), a leader in the Canadian retail optical industry with stores across Canada and in Florida, reported financial results today for the 13 and 39 week periods ended September 26, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) and provided updates on actions in response to COVID-19, store re-openings, and new financing arrangements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A") and interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2020, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Revenues rose to $86.9 million, up 16.8% y-o-y Comparable store sales up 13.5% y-o-y Adjusted EBITDA up 140.8% and on a per diluted share basis up by 141.3% y-o-y Launched new websites and iPhone applications as part of the omnichannel strategy featuring online booking capability, virtual optician appointment and bespoke frame orders Continued integration of new technology to further elevate safety in stores and clinics in light of COVID-19

Q3 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues increased significantly by 16.8% to $86.9 million year-over-year driven primarily by comparable store sales growth as well as from newly acquired stores, offset by revenue from scheduled store closures and from COVID-19 headwinds.

Comparable store sales were up 13.5% as a result of Q2 closure pent up demand and enhanced store operating procedures.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders was $34.7 million, increasing by $20.3 million or 140.8% from last year and increased 141.3% on a per diluted share basis to $2.22.

Net earnings attributed to shareholders was $14.3 million, increasing by 196.5% year-over-year.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders increased by 133.5% to $16.2 million or $1.03 on a per diluted share basis.

Cash flows related to operating activities reached $34.5 million, increasing by $21.1 million or 156.1% and increased 155.8% on a per diluted share basis to $2.20 year-over-year.

Net debt was $154.1 million compared to $176.6 million from the quarter-over-quarter.

Strong cash position at quarter end of $70.0 million and remaining availability on credit lines of $51.2 million.

The Company actively continued to pursue its significant pipeline of acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States.

Year-to-date Financial and Operating Results

It should be noted that the Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020. The Company has applied a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. Occupancy costs previously recorded as operating expenses are now recorded through depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses on lease liabilities.

Year-to-date revenues was $182.3 million, which represent decreases of 18.6% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders (a) was $51.3 million, which represents an increase of 23.4% from last year.

was $51.3 million, which represents an increase of 23.4% from last year. The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of 19 stores net of 6 planned closures and the sale of one clinic.

Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $1.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $13.7 million last year or $0.88 per diluted share.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders (a) decreased to $7.9 million, a decrease of $10.3 million, as compared to last year. Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders (a) reached $0.50 per diluted share, down 57.3% from $1.17 in 2019.

decreased to $7.9 million, a decrease of $10.3 million, as compared to last year. Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders reached $0.50 per diluted share, down 57.3% from $1.17 in 2019. Cash flows related to operating activities reached $53.5 million, a increase of 47.5% as compared to last year and increased 47.4% on a per diluted share basis to $3.42.

Actions in response to COVID-19

COVID-19 has drastically altered the way optical retailers operate on both brick and mortar and ecommerce levels. As consumers increasingly move online, New Look Vision’s investments in omnichannel experience and anticipation of the evolving consumer journey complements and enhances their physical retail presence. This approach increases accessibility to differentiated, customized and precise eyecare, while ensuring safety for consumers across Canada. Our central lens processing facility pivoted to begin producing safety eyewear for use in health care facilities.

Phased Network Re-Opening Complete

Gradual store reopenings started on May 4th in line with local and professional regulations, with all of New Look Vision’s entire store network open for business by the end of the second quarter. In advance of reopening its stores, the Company issued stringent health and safety procedures, undertook extensive training in the form of in-store rehearsals and is providing each location with prescribed personal protection equipment.

Strong Balance Sheet Supported by New Financing Arrangements

In Q2 2020, the Company successfully secured an additional $73.9 million in bank and subordinated debt financing to strengthen its balance sheet and boost liquidity for both working capital and acquisition and development purposes. As at September 26, 2020, as a result, it had $70.0 million of cash on hand and undrawn credit and subordinated debt facilities of $51.2 million.

New Look Vision continues to carefully manage its cash flow and expenditures by proactively implementing back-to-basic measures including optimizing cash burn, reducing expenses, postponing CAPEX, temporarily suspending the dividend, and reducing executive pay.

President & CEO's comments

Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: "New Look Vision overcame ongoing market headwinds to deliver an exceptional set of third quarter results, largely driven by the phased reopening of our stores from mid-May as restrictions lifted. Revenues and comparable store sales rose 16.8% and 13.5% year-over-year respectively, which in combination with careful cost management are driving positive momentum, highlighted by EBITDA doubling year-over-year. Additionally, net debt decreased by $22.5 million compared to Q2. Complementary to our physical locations, our newly launched websites and iPhone applications deliver customer convenience and diversifies our revenue streams as part of our omnichannel strategy. Additionally, we continue to actively pursue our significant pipeline of acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States. While ongoing mandated restrictive measures and their potential impacts on New Look Vision’s performance are difficult to predict, we’re looking to the future with an optimistic outlook, driven by the resiliency of our high quality, essential, eyecare and eyewear products and services as well as our ability to evolve ahead of market trends to drive long-term shareholder value."

Status of Dividend

The Board of Directors suspended the regular quarterly dividend and the corresponding dividend reinvestment plan until further notice, effective March 19, 2020, due to the pending impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and liquidity. Based on Q3 2020 and ongoing results, the Company's current intention, subject to further review at the time, is to reinstate the regular quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2021.

The decision to declare a dividend is made quarterly when the financial statements for a quarter or a financial year are made available to the Board of Directors. Although there is no guarantee that a dividend will be declared in the future, New Look Vision and its predecessor, Benvest New Look Income Fund, have regularly paid a dividend or distribution since 2005 through 2019.

As at October 30, 2020, New Look Vision had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.

a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 390 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, and Edward Beiner banners (in the US) in addition to, laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the plans, intentions or expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

TABLE A

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Highlights

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26, 2020 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 26, 2020 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28, 2019 Revenues $86,886 $86,886 $74,417 $182,343 $182,343 $223,936 Variance % 16.8 % 16.8 % (18.6 %) (18.6 %) Variance in comparable store sales orders(a)(b) 13.5 % 13.5 % 1.6 % — — 1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b) $34,742 $28,989 $14,429 $51,326 $34,105 $41,580 Variance % 140.8 % 100.9 % 23.4 % (18.0 %) % of revenues 40.0 % 33.4 % 19.4 % 28.1 % 18.7 % 18.6 % Per share (diluted) $2.22 $1.85 $0.92 $3.28 $2.18 $2.66 Variance % 141.3 % 101.1 % 23.3 % (18.0 %) Net earnings attributed to shareholders $14,306 $14,852 $4,825 $1,609 $3,209 $13,715 Variance % 196.5 % 207.8 % (88.3 %) (76.6 %) % of revenues 16.5 % 17.1 % 6.5 % 0.9 % 1.8 % 6.1 % Net earnings per share Per share (diluted) $0.91 $0.95 $0.31 $0.10 $0.20 $0.88 Variance % 193.5 % 206.5 % (88.6 %) (77.3 %) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b) $16,175 $16,721 $6,927 $7,903 $9,503 $18,215 Variance % 133.5 % 141.4 % (56.6 %) (47.8 %) % of revenues 18.6 % 19.2 % 9.3 % 4.3 % 5.2 % 8.1 % Per share (diluted) $1.03 $1.07 $0.44 $0.50 $0.61 $1.17 Variance % 134.1 % 143.2 % (57.3 %) (47.9 %) Cash flows related to operating activities $34,502 $28,479 $13,472 $53,484 $41,396 $36,264 Variance % 156.1 % 111.4 % 47.5 % 14.2 % Per share (diluted) $2.20 $1.82 $0.86 $3.42 $2.64 $2.32 Variance % 155.8 % 111.6 % 47.4 % 13.8 % Free cash flow(b)(c) $31,860 $25,837 $11,129 $46,248 $34,160 $29,928 Variance % 186.3 % 132.2 % 54.5 % 14.1 % Per share (diluted) $2.03 $1.65 $0.71 $2.95 $2.18 $1.91 Variance % 185.9 % 132.4 % 54.5 % 14.1 % Total debt(d) $224,141 $224,141 $150,469 Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b)(e) 2.35 2.64 2.54 Cash dividend per share(f) — — $0.15 — — $0.45 Number of stores(g) 390 390 378

a) Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Due to the exceptional circumstances during the year, whereby the majority of the Company's stores were closed between March 2020 to June 2020 due to COVID-19, management deems the year-to-date period to be non-comparable and is therefore not reporting a comparable store sales metric for this period. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not. b) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows. c) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows related to operating activities, less acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. d) Total debt is defined as long-term debt and instalments whereas but excludes lease liabilities under IFRS 16. e) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders represents the amount over the last four rolling quarters. f) The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods. g) The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of 19 stores net of 6 planned closures and the sale of one clinic.

TABLE B

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Impact of IFRS 16

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

The Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020. This standard replaces IAS 17 Leases. The Company has applied a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. The adoption of this standard has impacted the Company’s financial results in 2020. Certain occupancy-related expenses previously recorded under the caption other operating expenses are now recorded as depreciation and interest expense.

This change has resulted in a reduction to Other operating expenses with a corresponding increase in EBITDA when compared to the same metrics under IAS 17. Depreciation and financial expenses have increased as a result of the application of the standard.

The impact of IFRS 16 on the key metrics in the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 26, 2020 is summarized in the table below:

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Impact of

IFRS 16 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Change

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 26,

2020 Impact of

IFRS 16 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Change

(excl. IFRS 16) $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) $34,742 $5,753 $28,989 $14,429 $14,560 $51,326 $17,221 $34,105 $41,580 ($7,475) % of revenues 40.0 % 6.6 % 33.4 % 19.4 % 14.0 % 28.1 % 9.4 % 18.7 % 18.6 % 0.1 % Per share (diluted) $2.22 $0.37 $1.85 $0.92 $0.93 $3.28 $1.10 $2.18 $2.66 ($0.48) Net earnings attributed to shareholders $14,306 ($546) $14,852 $4,825 $10,027 $1,609 ($1,600) $3,209 $13,715 ($10,506) % of revenues 16.5 % (0.6 %) 17.1 % 6.5 % 10.6 % 0.9 % (0.9 %) 1.8 % 6.1 % (4.3 %) Per share (diluted) $0.91 ($0.03) $0.95 $0.31 $0.64 $0.10 ($0.10) $0.20 $0.88 ($0.68) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) $16,175 ($546) $16,721 $6,927 $9,794 $7,903 ($1,600) $9,503 $18,215 ($8,712) % of revenues 18.6 % (0.6 %) 19.2 % 9.3 % 9.9 % 4.3 % (0.9 %) 5.2 % 8.1 % (2.9 %) Per share (diluted) $1.03 ($0.03) $1.07 $0.44 $0.63 $0.50 ($0.10) $0.61 $1.17 ($0.56) Cash flows related to operating activities $34,502 $6,023 $28,479 $13,472 $15,007 $53,484 $12,088 $41,396 $36,264 $5,132 Per share (diluted) $2.20 $0.38 $1.82 $0.86 $0.96 $3.42 $0.77 $2.64 $2.32 $0.32 Free cash flow(a) $31,860 $6,023 $25,837 $11,129 $14,708 $46,248 $12,088 $34,160 $29,928 $4,232 Per share (diluted) $2.03 $0.38 $1.65 $0.71 $0.94 $2.95 $0.77 $2.18 $1.91 $0.27

a) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders and free cash flow are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows.

TABLE C

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26, 2020 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 26, 2020 Sept. 28, 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 86,886 74,417 182,343 223,936 Materials consumed 19,576 16,920 43,689 49,666 Employee remuneration expenses 21,061 24,864 52,943 75,693 Other operating expenses 12,810 19,646 38,619 59,784 Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal, financial expenses, and income from investments in joint ventures and associates 33,439 12,987 47,092 38,793 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,058 4,478 29,343 13,342 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 4,813 1,750 16,617 7,285 Earnings before income from investments in joint ventures and associates and income taxes 18,568 6,759 1,132 18,166 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates 905 459 1,218 1,517 Earnings before income taxes 19,473 7,218 2,350 19,683 Income taxes Current 4,262 2,034 2,407 5,150 Deferred 503 7 (1,935) 122 Total income taxes 4,765 2,041 472 5,272 Net earnings 14,708 5,177 1,878 14,411 Net earnings attributed to: Non-controlling interest 402 352 269 696 Shareholders of New Look Vision 14,306 4,825 1,609 13,715 14,708 5,177 1,878 14,411 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.91 0.31 0.10 0.88 Diluted 0.91 0.31 0.10 0.88



TABLE D

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Shareholders

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings 14,708 15,266 5,177 1,878 3,517 14,411 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,058 5,113 4,478 29,343 14,655 13,342 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 4,813 3,348 1,750 16,617 12,218 7,285 Income taxes 4,765 4,963 2,041 472 1,085 5,272 EBITDA(a) 34,344 28,690 13,446 48,310 31,475 40,310 Equity-based compensation(b) 128 128 126 400 400 609 Net loss from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts — — (16) — — (4) Acquisition-related costs(c) 278 278 353 1,138 1,138 1,100 Other non-comparable items(d) 228 228 678 1,346 1,346 (276) Adjusted EBITDA(a) 34,978 29,324 14,587 51,194 34,359 41,739 Variance in $ 20,391 14,737 9,455 (7,380) Variance in % 139.8% 101.0% 22.7% (17.7%) % of revenues 40.3% 33.7% 19.6% 28.1% 18.8% 18.6% Per share (basic) 2.23 1.87 0.93 3.27 2.19 2.67 Per share (diluted) 2.23 1.87 0.93 3.27 2.19 2.67

The following table represents the adjusted EBITDA available to New Look Vision shareholders, which takes into consideration the investments in joint ventures and associates.

13 weeks 26 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA(a) 34,978 29,324 14,587 51,194 34,359 41,739 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (905) (929) (459) (1,218) (1,311) (1,517) EBITDA from investments in joint ventures and associates 1,619 1,414 788 3,000 2,323 2,682 EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest (950) (820) (487) (1,650) (1,266) (1,324) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) 34,742 28,989 14,429 51,326 34,105 41,580

a. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. b. Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period. c. Acquisition-related costs are composed of wages and professional fees specifically incurred in the business acquisition process, whether an acquisition is completed or not. d. Other non-comparable items include one-time expenses (income) connected with restructuring and transition related matters.

TABLE E

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings attributed to shareholders 14,306 14,852 4,825 1,609 3,209 13,715 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,834 1,834 1,651 5,270 5,270 4,912 Acquisition-related costs 278 278 353 1,138 1,138 1,100 Equity-based compensation 128 128 126 400 400 609 Other non-comparable items 228 228 678 1,346 1,346 (276) Related income taxes (599) (599) (706) (1,860) (1,860) (1,845) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 16,175 16,721 6,927 7,903 9,503 18,215 Variance in $ 9,248 9,794 (10,312) (8,712) Variance in % 133.5 % 141.4 % (56.6 %) (47.8 %) % of revenues 18.6 % 19.2 % 9.3 % 4.3 % 5.2 % 8.1 % Per share amount Basic 1.03 1.07 0.44 0.50 0.61 1.17 Diluted 1.03 1.07 0.44 0.50 0.61 1.17

a) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, other non-comparable items and related income taxes, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.

TABLE F

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flows Related to Operating Activities

for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Earnings before income taxes 19,473 20,229 7,218 2,350 4,602 19,683 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,058 5,113 4,478 29,343 14,655 13,342 Equity-based compensation 128 128 126 400 400 609 Financial expenses 4,952 3,487 1,881 17,025 12,626 7,577 Interest revenue (139) (139) (131) (408) (408) (292) Other 62 62 (123) (952) (952) (208) Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (905) (929) (459) (1,218) (1,311) (1,517) Income taxes received (paid) (376) (376) (1,103) (1,460) (1,460) (3,848) Cash flows related to operating activities, before changes in working capital items 33,253 27,575 11,887 45,080 28,152 35,346 Changes in working capital items 1,249 904 1,585 8,404 13,244 918 Cash flows related to operating activities 34,502 28,479 13,472 53,484 41,396 36,264

Free cash flow

13 weeks 39 weeks Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 Sept. 26,

2020 Sept. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Sept. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 34,502 28,479 13,472 53,484 41,396 36,264 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (2,642) (2,642) (2,343) (7,236) (7,236) (6,336) Free cash flow(a) 31,860 25,837 11,129 46,248 34,160 29,928

a) Free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it provides insight on operating cash flows available after considering necessary capital investments. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.

Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities

13 weeks 39 weeks September 26,

2020 September 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) September 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 34,502 28,479 13,472 53,484 41,396 36,264 Income taxes paid 376 376 1,103 1,460 1,460 3,848 Changes in working capital items (1,249) (904) (1,585) (8,404) (13,244) (918) Acquisition-related costs 278 278 353 1,138 1,138 1,100 Other non-comparable items 228 228 678 1,346 1,346 (276) Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities(a) 34,135 28,457 14,021 49,024 32,096 40,018