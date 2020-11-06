 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft - results for the first nine months 2020

06.11.2020
Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 6th November 2020

 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG - results for the first nine months 2020

The first nine months of the current financial year were marked by new and unexpected developments.
In this context, the work of the Board of Management and the employees of our Group was especially dominated by the handling of the COVID‐19 pandemic and the takeover of RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Two big players - one common goal

With Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA and RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG, two innovative groups are joining forces for one common mission: together, we will develop and promote path breaking concepts of healthcare delivery to ensure we can continue providing excellent medical care. We will strategically complement each other at all levels and act within the network - creating outstanding value added, particularly given the tightening regulatory and demographic environment in the hospital sector.

Under one common roof we create the ideal basis for meeting the challenges of our sector head‐on and taking advantage of the Group's economies of scale for each individual hospital in the best possible way. To this end - in addition to the targeted economies of scale in the areas of purchasing and IT - we are also focusing our joint efforts on optimising clinical procedures and processes in the best interests of our patients.

Particularly noteworthy is the already effective cooperation in the recruiting of additional nursing staff to successfully stem the increasing shortage of qualified employees. With the help of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, for example, Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH has succeeded in a first step in recruiting 22 urgently needed nurses, and many others will follow.

