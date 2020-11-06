 

EQS-News Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.11.2020, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020

06.11.2020 / 07:00

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020

Zug, November 6, 2020

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2020. PEH reports a comprehensive loss of EUR 12.2 million for the first six months of the financial year 2020/2021. As of September 30, 2020, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 83.43 (CHF 89.87). This represents a decrease of 5.1% in EUR (3.6% in CHF) since March 31, 2020, including the distribution of CHF 1.00 per share in July 2020.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,584,842 as of September 30, 2020. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.





 
Additional features:

File: Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145404

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1145404  06.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145404&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPrivate Equity Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020 EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020 06.11.2020 / 07:00 Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2020 Zug, November 6, 2020 Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma kündigt Präsentationen von verschiedenen Forschungsergebnissen zur ...
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables attached)
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG besetzt strategische Fokusthemen Logistik und ESG mit erfahrenen Experten
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with ...
SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Halbjahresbericht per 30. September 2020 (nur auf Englisch verfügbar) (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Halbjahresbericht per 30. September 2020 (nur auf Englisch verfügbar)
08.10.20
DGAP-News: Net Asset Value per 30. September 2020 (deutsch)
08.10.20
EQS-News: Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2020
08.10.20
EQS-News: Net Asset Value per 30. September 2020