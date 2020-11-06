 

DGAP-News va-Q-tec continues on growth track in the first three quarters of 2020

va-Q-tec continues on growth track in the first three quarters of 2020

va-Q-tec continues on growth track in the first three quarters of 2020

  • Significant revenue growth of +13% in 9M 2020 to EUR 53.2 million
  • Systems division (sale of thermoboxes) grows by +51%; Services division (rental of thermal packages) by +16%
  • EBITDA (after adjusting for currency effects) reports significant growth of +44% to EUR 9.6 million (previous year: EUR 6.7 million); EBITDA margin improves to 18% of revenues (previous year: 14%)
  • Healthcare sector accounts for 75% of revenues in 9M 2020 (previous year: 68%)


Würzburg, 6 November 2020. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions of thermal insulation (super insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (TempChain logistics), remains on its clear growth track at the end of the first nine months of 2020. This growth was driven mainly by higher revenues generated with healthcare sector customers, which now account for a 75% share of revenues (previous year: 68%). Among other factors, va-Q-tec has benefited from the high demand of transport solutions for the worldwide shipment of several hundred million coronavirus test kits since April. Future transports of CoVid-19 vaccines also offer va-Q-tec additional growth prospects.

Revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 reported an overall increase of 13% to EUR 53.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.3 million). va-Q-tec recorded significant revenue growth in its Systems division (sale of thermal packaging) with a 51% increase to EUR 14.4 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million). The Services division (rental of thermal packaging) also performed very well, with revenue up 16% to EUR 24.8 million. This more than offset CoVid-19-related revenue reductions in the Products division (sale of vacuum insulation panels). Revenue in this division was down by 16% to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 15.4 million), but reported an uptrend in Q3.

