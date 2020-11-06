Revenues were €3.967 billion, compared with €4.923 billion in 2018-2019, an organic decrease of 19.7%.

Adjusted EBITA from continuing activities was a loss of €71 million, compared with a profit of €176 million a year ago.

Covid-19 impacted revenues and adjusted EBITA by an estimated €1.003 billion and €268 million respectively. The drop-through impact of weaker full-year revenues on adjusted EBITA was 27%, less than 30%, as previously announced.

Excluding Covid-19, strikes in France, voluntary contract exits in Italy and the Tesco contracts scope reductions in the UK, organic growth in 2019-2020 was +1.7%.

Liquidity at September 30, 2020, amounted to €630 million, compared with €709 million at June 30, 2020.

Net debt amounted to €767 million at September 30, compared with €539 million a year ago and €563 million at March 31, 2020.

Elior Group CEO, Philippe Guillemot, said: “Faced with exceptional circumstances, Elior swiftly executed a coordinated, Group-wide action plan. We managed to preserve a high level of liquidity because of our adaptability, flexible organization, and strict cost management. Thanks to our solid economic and financial fundamentals, expertise in hygiene and food safety, and teams dedicated to the well-being of our clients and guests, Elior is well equipped to meet the challenges posed by the second Covid-19 wave. Business remains brisk in healthcare, education, and industry excluding white collar, both in contract catering and in services. We are also stepping up the roll-out of new food service offerings that are more flexible in terms of ‘when and where’—without compromising on quality—to better serve the needs of businesses in the white collar sector, which represented less than 20% of consolidated revenues in the previous fiscal year. Today, Elior is at the forefront of this historical sector transformation as a socially and environmentally responsible caterer.”