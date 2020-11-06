 

Elior Group Preliminary Full-Year 2019-2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 07:30  |  85   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ahead of its full-year results announcement on November 25, 2020, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris – ISIN: FR 0011950732) provides a business and Covid-19 impact update, and announces its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the year 2019-2020 prior to the application of IFRS 16.

Preliminary fiscal 2019-2020 figures:

  • Revenues were €3.967 billion, compared with €4.923 billion in 2018-2019, an organic decrease of 19.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITA from continuing activities was a loss of €71 million, compared with a profit of €176 million a year ago.
  • Covid-19 impacted revenues and adjusted EBITA by an estimated €1.003 billion and €268 million respectively. The drop-through impact of weaker full-year revenues on adjusted EBITA was 27%, less than 30%, as previously announced.
  • Excluding Covid-19, strikes in France, voluntary contract exits in Italy and the Tesco contracts scope reductions in the UK, organic growth in 2019-2020 was +1.7%.
  • Liquidity at September 30, 2020, amounted to €630 million, compared with €709 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Net debt amounted to €767 million at September 30, compared with €539 million a year ago and €563 million at March 31, 2020.

Elior Group CEO, Philippe Guillemot, said: “Faced with exceptional circumstances, Elior swiftly executed a coordinated, Group-wide action plan. We managed to preserve a high level of liquidity because of our adaptability, flexible organization, and strict cost management. Thanks to our solid economic and financial fundamentals, expertise in hygiene and food safety, and teams dedicated to the well-being of our clients and guests, Elior is well equipped to meet the challenges posed by the second Covid-19 wave. Business remains brisk in healthcare, education, and industry excluding white collar, both in contract catering and in services. We are also stepping up the roll-out of new food service offerings that are more flexible in terms of ‘when and where’—without compromising on quality—to better serve the needs of businesses in the white collar sector, which represented less than 20% of consolidated revenues in the previous fiscal year. Today, Elior is at the forefront of this historical sector transformation as a socially and environmentally responsible caterer.”

Seite 1 von 5
Elior Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elior Group Preliminary Full-Year 2019-2020 Financial Results Regulatory News: Ahead of its full-year results announcement on November 25, 2020, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris – ISIN: FR 0011950732) provides a business and Covid-19 impact update, and announces its preliminary, unaudited financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Utz Brands Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on October 31st, 2020