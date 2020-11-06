 

Third quarter 2020 financial information

Third quarter 2020 financial information

  • Consolidated revenues of €7.1m over the first nine months of 2020, up 3.7%
    • Confirmation of the estimated amount of rent write-offs to be granted for the initial lockdown period
    • Satisfactory rate of rent collection
  • Solid rental activity in the 3rd quarter despite the context
    • Progress in the letting of Valentin shopping centre
  • Adaptation to new measures restricting retail activity as of 30 October 2020

Paris, 6 November 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate company specialising in retail property, today announced its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2020, corresponding to gross rental income for the period.

Measures restricting retail activity in relation to the initial lockdown period and the steps taken by MRM to support its tenants did not impact revenues for the first nine months of the year, which correspond to gross rental income invoiced. Indeed, a provision for impairment of receivables has been booked in respect of tenant support measures.

Over the first nine months of the year, revenues increased by 3.7% to €7.07 million. This increase largely reflects new leases taking effect in 2019 and since 1 January of this year within the Carré Vélizy mixed-use complex for office space, Aria Parc in Allonnes, Sud Canal in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Valentin shopping centre near Besançon. Indexation also had a positive impact. In the third quarter of 2020 alone, gross rental income came to €2.37 million, up 5.6% compared with the third quarter of 2019.


Total gross rental income 2.37 2.24 +5.6%   7.07 6.82 +3.7%

Rental situation

After rental activity was restricted in the first half of the year due to the public health crisis, MRM signed eight new leases or renewals in the third quarter representing total annual rents of €0.4 million. This brings the number of leases signed in the first nine months of the year to 12, representing total annual rents of €0.6 million.

