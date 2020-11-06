ING to appoint Ljiljana Čortan as chief risk officer

Ljiljana Čortan will be appointed as chief risk officer and member of the Management Board Banking effective 1 January 2021. The Supervisory Board will propose to shareholders to appoint her as member of the Executive Board and chief risk officer of ING Group at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021.

ING announced today that Ljiljana Čortan will be appointed chief risk officer of ING. Ljiljana Čortan until recently served as chief risk officer of HypoVereinsbank – UniCredit Bank (HVB) in Germany. She will succeed Steven van Rijswijk, who was appointed CEO of ING effective 1 July 2020.

Ljiljana Čortan (Croatian, 1971) started her career in 1996 at Zagrebacka banka in Croatia, which in 2002 became part of Unicredit Group. At Zagrebacka she held diverse positions in risk management, corporate banking and project/information management. In 2009 she became head of strategy and marketing for corporate and investment banking in the CEE region at Unicredit Bank Austria. From 2014-2017 Ljiljana served as Global Head of Financial Institutions, Banks and Sovereigns and later Head of Group Credit Transactions at Unicredit in Milan. In 2018 she assumed her most recent position as member of the Management Board and chief risk officer at HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Bank in Germany. Ljiljana Čortan holds a Master’s degree in Business Finance from the University of Zagreb.

The appointment of Ljiljana Čortan has been approved by the European Central Bank. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Karst Jan Wolters, who has performed the day-to-day risk management activities from 1 July 2020, will support Ljiljana during the first phase of her onboarding in 2021.

A short interview with Ljiljana Čortan is available at ing.com.

