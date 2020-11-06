 

Trading update Boskalis maintains 2020 EBITDA guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 07:30  |  112   |   |   

Papendrecht, 6 November 2020

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue level stable compared to the first half of the year
  • Dredging: strong utilization of trailing suction hopper dredgers
  • Offshore Energy: good contribution from both contracting and services
  • Salvage: continued high activity level
  • Order book: EUR 4.4 billion
  • Strong net cash position further improved

OUTLOOK FOR 2020

  • Dredging: stable market picture with COVID-19 related disruptions
  • Offshore Energy: good year for Seabed Intervention and growth in Survey due to addition of Horizon
  • Salvage: very good year
  • Maintain 2020 EBITDA guidance: match 2019 EBITDA level ‎

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) concluded a good third quarter. Quarterly revenue was virtually stable compared to the quarterly average of the first half year, also adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt. While it was already challenging to keep projects operational outside Europe, it has also become increasingly complicated to do this within Europe. Nonetheless, in the past quarter Boskalis succeeded reasonably well in the execution of projects and keep the vessels occupied. This outstanding achievement would not have been possible without the commitment and flexibility of all employees, whilst health and safety remained a top priority.

At the end of September the order book stood at EUR 4.4 billion, slightly lower than at the end of June. Contracts worth over EUR 0.3 billion were acquired in the third quarter. The well-filled order book offers a solid position for the remainder of this year as well as a healthy basis for 2021. Clients in many cases are still moving ahead with tendering procedures for new projects,  however due to COVID-19 these processes take longer than usual.

Boskalis maintains its earnings outlook for 2020. Barring unforeseen circumstances the 2020 EBITDA, adjusted for the extraordinary charges taken in the first half of 2020, is expected to match the level achieved in 2019.

The already very solid financial position of Boskalis was further strengthened in the course of the third quarter with an increase in the net cash position to more than EUR 250 million.

Operational developments

The third quarter at Dredging & Inland Infra went largely as expected. Compared to the first half year, the utilization of the hopper fleet increased. However after a busy first half year, part of the cutter fleet was idle in the third quarter. Quarterly revenue was at a lower level compared to the quarterly average of the first half year, mainly due to COVID-19 related operational disruptions.

Seite 1 von 5
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading update Boskalis maintains 2020 EBITDA guidance Papendrecht, 6 November 2020 ‎THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Revenue level stable compared to the first half of the yearDredging: strong utilization of trailing suction hopper dredgersOffshore Energy: good contribution from both contracting and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan
12.10.20
Boskalis secures multiple dredging contracts in Germany