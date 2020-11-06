The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 05 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.6413 £ 21.7245 Estimated MTD return 2.08 % 1.78 % Estimated YTD return 7.61 % 5.27 % Estimated ITD return 146.41 % 117.24 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.92 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -30.95 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital