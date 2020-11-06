 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 6 NOVEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201105110100_8
Transaction date: 2020-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,573 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 367 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 191 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 588 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 248 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(9): Volume: 356 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(10): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(11): Volume: 230 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(12): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(13): Volume: 180 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(14): Volume: 558 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(15): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(16): Volume: 14 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(17): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(18): Volume: 149 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(19): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(23): Volume: 140 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(24): Volume: 4 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(25): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(26): Volume: 188 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(27): Volume: 6 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(29): Volume: 602 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(30): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(31): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(32): Volume: 217 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(33): Volume: 193 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(34): Volume: 108 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(35): Volume: 224 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(36): Volume: 302 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(37): Volume: 168 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(38): Volume: 140 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(39): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(40): Volume: 292 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(41): Volume: 482 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(42): Volume: 167 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(43): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(44): Volume: 141 Unit price: 12.64 EUR

