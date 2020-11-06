IDEX Biometrics to Participate at the ROTH Technology Virtual Event

Oslo, Norway, 6 November 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA , a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, will be participating at the following virtual investor conference:

IDEX will be represented by CEO Vince Graziani and CFO Derek D’Antilio. Any supporting presentation materials will be available on the date of the event in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.idexbiometrics.com.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

