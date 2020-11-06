 

IDEX Biometrics to Participate at the ROTH Technology Virtual Event

Oslo, Norway, 6 November 2020:  IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, will be participating at the following virtual investor conference:

ROTH Technology Virtual Event Conference 2020
Dates: 11-12 November 2020

IDEX will be represented by CEO Vince Graziani and CFO Derek D’Antilio. Any supporting presentation materials will be available on the date of the event in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.idexbiometrics.com.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark
 The wordmark "IDEX”, and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

