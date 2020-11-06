 

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Tender Offer to Purchase $25,000,000 of Tetragon Non-Voting Shares

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon today announces the commencement of a tender offer to purchase a portion of its outstanding non-voting shares for a maximum aggregate payment of $25,000,000 in cash. The tender offer, which was initially announced by Tetragon on October 30, 2020, will be conducted as a "modified Dutch auction" with shareholders able to tender their Tetragon non-voting shares at prices ranging from and including $8.00 up to and including $9.50 per share.  The tender offer is expected to expire at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on December 8, 2020, unless terminated earlier.  J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its U.K. investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) ("J.P. Morgan") will act as dealer manager for the tender offer and Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") will act as tender agent for the tender offer.

Eligible shareholders will be able to indicate how many Tetragon non-voting shares and at what price or prices within the specified range they wish to tender.  Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering shareholders, J.P. Morgan, as dealer manager, will determine the lowest price per share within the range that will enable Tetragon to purchase $25,000,000 in value of Tetragon non-voting shares, or a lower amount if the tender offer is not fully subscribed.  All shares purchased by Tetragon in the tender offer will be purchased at the same price.  If, based on the determined purchase price, more than $25,000,000 in value of shares are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, valid tenders made below the determined purchase price will be accepted in full, while valid tenders made at the determined purchase price will be subject to proration. The determined purchase price, as well as the proration factor (if applicable), is expected to be announced on or about December 10, 2020, and Tetragon expects the purchase of shares in the tender offer would be settled promptly thereafter.

The tender offer is not conditioned upon the receipt of any minimum number of shares being tendered.

This release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of Tetragon.  The full details of the tender offer, including complete instructions on how to tender shares, are included in the offer to purchase which is available on Tetragon's website at the following URL:

