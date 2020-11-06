 

Cegereal Solid Results in Third-Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In millions of euros

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

IFRS rental income

47.7

46.8

+2.0%

Occupancy rate at period-end

93.4%

95.0%

-1.6 pts

Unaudited figures.

Cegereal’s (Paris:CGR) rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled €47.7 million, a year‑on-year increase of 2.0%. The occupancy rate stood at 93.4% at the end of the third quarter, after taking into account the departure of Sagem in April. At September 30, 2019, the occupancy rate stood at 95.0%.

Business model proves resilient in current crisis

Over the past 12 months, leases have been signed, extended or renewed on almost 20,000 sq.m – or more than 10% of the total surface area of Cegereal’s portfolio – demonstrating the quality and appeal of its properties. Interest has already been expressed in the space vacated by Sagem in April in the Arcs de Seine campus, located on the banks of the Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt. At end-September 2020, the weighted average lease term (WALT) of the portfolio stood at more than five years.

At September 30, 2020 Cegereal had collected all rents due, thanks to its pure-play positioning in the office real estate segment.

During this second lockdown, Cegereal remains particularly attentive to its users’ needs. Its teams are in regular contact with tenants – and have been even more so over the past few months – in order to offer them the right solutions.

A sustainable approach

During the period, new restaurant facilities and a new lounge area were inaugurated at the Europlaza tower, located at the center of the La Défense business district. Facing onto a patio, these bright and airy connected living spaces provide users with a unique place to meet up and exchange ideas. Keen to deliver a premium restaurant service, Cegereal has set up a high-quality, original offering with directly‑sourced fresh products, run by Serenest. Tower occupants also have access to a lounge bar, giving them a warm and friendly space to welcome their guests.

Cegereal has also continued to increase the proportion of green space at the property by creating a vegetable patch in the private gardens, where tenants can pick fruits and herbs – an example of urban agriculture that has yet to be found elsewhere in La Défense. These concrete initiatives reflect the Company’s commitment to ESG challenges.

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,460 million at June 30, 2020 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate
Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €398 million at November 5, 2020.
www.cegereal.com

Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cegereal Solid Results in Third-Quarter 2020 Regulatory News: In millions of euros Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change IFRS rental income 47.7 46.8 +2.0% Occupancy rate at period-end 93.4% 95.0% -1.6 pts Unaudited figures. Cegereal’s (Paris:CGR) rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Utz Brands Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results