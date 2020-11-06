The order intake in the quarter was 647 MNOK with a backlog of 1.63 BNOK at the end of September 2020. AKVA group have signed engineering and design contracts for full grow-out facilities in the quarter.

AKVA group delivered revenue for Q3 of 806 MNOK (771 MNOK), an increase of 4% compared to Q3 2019. EBITDA decreased from 115 MNOK in Q3 2019 to 105 MNOK in Q3 2020. The Net Profit decreased from 42 MNOK last year to 36 MNOK in Q3 2020. A net gain of 18 MNOK from the sale of Wise lausnir ehf was included in the 2019 revenue, EBITDA and net profit.

AKVA group have decided to conduct a strategic review of AKVA Marine Services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had limited impact on AKVA group in the quarter.

AKVA group have remained focused on the implemented measures started after the COVID-19 outbreak in March to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, to monitor and optimize the overall liquidity in the company, to maintain the security of supply during the crisis and a steady order intake to ensure work for all in AKVA group. In the first half of 2020 the pandemic impacted our Land Based segment the most with cancellation and postponement of contracts. With regards to the Cage Based segment the impact was mixed as our portfolio of offerings are more diversified in regards of customer needs.

Cage Based Technology (CBT)

CBT revenue for Q3 2020 ended at 694 MNOK (651). EBITDA for the segment in Q3 came out at 100 MNOK (98). The EBITDA margin was 14,4% (15,0%). EBIT and EBIT margin ended at 60 MNOK (58) and 8,6% (8,8%), respectively. A net gain of 18 MNOK of the sale of Wise lausnir ehf is included in the abovementioned amounts in Q3 2019.

The revenue in the Nordic region ended at 444 MNOK (436).

In the Nordic region, the order intake was 434 MNOK (375) in the third quarter, and the order backlog was 509 MNOK (435) at the end of September 2020.

In the Americas region, the activity is relatively high with revenue of 187 MNOK, which is an increase from 142 MNOK third quarter last year.

Europe and Middle East (EME) had a decrease in revenue, down from 74 MNOK in Q3 2019 to 63 MNOK in Q3 2020. The region had a solid order intake in the quarter resulting in an order backlog of 152 MNOK (128) end of September 2020.

Software (SW)

The revenue in the segment was 16 MNOK (28). EBITDA and EBIT ended at 5 MNOK (8) and 2 MNOK (4), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 31.6% (27.5%) and 14.3% (15.3%). Last year the sold business Wise lausnir ehf, was included in revenue and EBITDA with 12 MNOK and 0.5 MNOK respectively.