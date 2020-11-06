 

Befimmo SA Transparency declaration

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 4 November 2020, a transparency declaration from Norges Bank. Norges Bank made this declaration following the change, on 30 October 2020, in the composition of its participation. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed in the press release.

