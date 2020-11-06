 

Medicover Interim report July-September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 08:14  |  69   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

  • Revenue amounted to €262.5m (€212.1m), an increase of 23.8% with an organic growth of 12.3%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €27.3m (€14.3m), representing an operating margin of 10.4% (6.7%).
  • Net profit amounted to €19.5m (€6.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.5% (3.0%).
  • EBITDA was €50.1m (€32.5m), an increase of 54.4%. EBITDA margin was 19.1% (15.3%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €38.1m (€22.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 14.5% (10.5%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €41.7m (€22.6m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.108 (€0.043).
  • Covid-19 had a positive impact on operating performance.

Nine months

  • Revenue amounted to €700.1m (€614.7m), an increase of 13.9% with an organic growth of 4.7%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €31.4m (€35.7m), a decrease by 11.9%, representing an operating margin of 4.5% (5.8%).
  • Net profit amounted to €8.5m (€18.1m), which represents a net profit margin of 1.2% (2.9%).
  • EBITDA was €104.4m (€87.3m), an increase of 19.6%. EBITDA margin was 14.9% (14.2%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €67.3m (€58.3m), an increase by 15.5% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 9.6% (9.5%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €116.5m (€62.4m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.054 (€0.120).
  • Covid-19 had a cumulative negative impact on operating performance.
  • Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed in June 2020, net proceeds of €141.9m.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Variance

9M 2020

9M 2019

Variance

FY 2019

Revenue

262.5

212.1

24%

700.1

614.7

14%

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medicover Interim report July-September 2020 STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Third quarter Revenue amounted to €262.5m (€212.1m), an increase of 23.8% with an organic growth of 12.3%. Operating profit (EBIT) was €27.3m (€14.3m), representing an operating margin of 10.4% (6.7%). Net …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tumor Ablation Market Worth $ 1072.87 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 12.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Iconic Rubik's Cube celebrates 40th birthday
Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the ...
Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - ...
Xi: China aims to turn itself into market for world
Connaught Bar In London Is Named The World's Best Bar, Sponsored By Perrier, As The World's 50 Best ...
Virtual Private Network Market Size Worth $92.60 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods