STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter Revenue amounted to €262.5m (€212.1m), an increase of 23.8% with an organic growth of 12.3%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €27.3m (€14.3m), representing an operating margin of 10.4% (6.7%).

Net profit amounted to €19.5m (€6.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.5% (3.0%).

EBITDA was €50.1m (€32.5m), an increase of 54.4%. EBITDA margin was 19.1% (15.3%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €38.1m (€22.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 14.5% (10.5%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €41.7m (€22.6m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.108 (€0.043).

Covid-19 had a positive impact on operating performance. Nine months Revenue amounted to €700.1m (€614.7m), an increase of 13.9% with an organic growth of 4.7%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €31.4m (€35.7m), a decrease by 11.9%, representing an operating margin of 4.5% (5.8%).

Net profit amounted to €8.5m (€18.1m), which represents a net profit margin of 1.2% (2.9%).

EBITDA was €104.4m (€87.3m), an increase of 19.6%. EBITDA margin was 14.9% (14.2%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €67.3m (€58.3m), an increase by 15.5% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 9.6% (9.5%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €116.5m (€62.4m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.054 (€0.120).

Covid-19 had a cumulative negative impact on operating performance.

Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed in June 2020 , net proceeds of €141.9m. REVENUE AND EARNINGS € millions (€m) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Variance 9M 2020 9M 2019 Variance FY 2019 Revenue 262.5 212.1 24% 700.1 614.7 14% Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



