Medicover Interim report July-September 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)| 06.11.2020, 08:14 | 69 | 0 |
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Third quarter
- Revenue amounted to €262.5m (€212.1m), an increase of 23.8% with an organic growth of 12.3%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €27.3m (€14.3m), representing an operating margin of 10.4% (6.7%).
- Net profit amounted to €19.5m (€6.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.5% (3.0%).
- EBITDA was €50.1m (€32.5m), an increase of 54.4%. EBITDA margin was 19.1% (15.3%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €38.1m (€22.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 14.5% (10.5%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €41.7m (€22.6m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.108 (€0.043).
- Covid-19 had a positive impact on operating performance.
Nine months
- Revenue amounted to €700.1m (€614.7m), an increase of 13.9% with an organic growth of 4.7%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €31.4m (€35.7m), a decrease by 11.9%, representing an operating margin of 4.5% (5.8%).
- Net profit amounted to €8.5m (€18.1m), which represents a net profit margin of 1.2% (2.9%).
- EBITDA was €104.4m (€87.3m), an increase of 19.6%. EBITDA margin was 14.9% (14.2%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €67.3m (€58.3m), an increase by 15.5% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 9.6% (9.5%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €116.5m (€62.4m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.054 (€0.120).
- Covid-19 had a cumulative negative impact on operating performance.
- Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed in June 2020, net proceeds of €141.9m.
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
|
€ millions (€m)
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2019
|
Variance
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2019
|
Variance
|
FY 2019
|
Revenue
|
262.5
|
212.1
|
24%
|
700.1
|
614.7
|
14%
