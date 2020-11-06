Capgemini India | Mumbai

Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence

Driving Automation Systems Validation will help to make autonomous vehicle development and driving, powered by data, safe and reliable

Paris, November 6 2020 – Capgemini announced today its second set of Intelligent Industry offerings this time focused on enabling end to end support for the advanced driving automation systems validation and verification process. The news follows the recent announcement of Capgemini’s 5G and Edge services to help organizations to make the right investments in the foundation of their data-driven transformation. This new offer supports automotive manufacturers and the wider industry to progress efficiently, with confidence, their roadmap to autonomous driving.

“Autonomous driving is an exciting outcome of Intelligent Industry. But it is a complex undertaking: achieving acceptable levels of safety and reliability will require substantial verification and validation,” comments Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. “A single vehicle can generate several hundreds of petabytes of data through driving. But no vehicle can drive enough miles and generate enough data to anticipate how to behave in any scenario on a public road. Virtual modeling and constant learning are needed with infrastructure and analytics to process it. Capgemini’s new set of Driving Automation Systems Validation service offerings, can help automotive manufacturers to manage all this data and the complete validation and verification, so they can concentrate their R&D efforts in progressing to higher levels of autonomy.”

With the integration of Altran, the world leader in engineering and R&D services, Capgemini is pioneering Intelligent Industry through its full capabilities in industrial and digital technologies. For example, using Capgemini and Altran’s unique combination of automotive engineering, data and technology expertise, Groupe PSA has been able to move further faster on the application of the huge volume of data generated by its test campaigns.