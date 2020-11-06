 

Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 08:30  |  58   |   |   

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,
____________________________________________________________________

Marishka Martins
Group PR Consultant | Marketing & Creative Services

Capgemini India | Mumbai
www.capgemini.com

_____________________________

Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence

Driving Automation Systems Validation will help to make autonomous vehicle development and driving, powered by data, safe and reliable

Paris, November 6 2020 Capgemini announced today its second set of Intelligent Industry offerings this time focused on enabling end to end support for the advanced driving automation systems validation and verification process. The news follows the recent announcement of Capgemini’s 5G and Edge services to help organizations to make the right investments in the foundation of their data-driven transformation. This new offer supports automotive manufacturers and the wider industry to progress efficiently, with confidence, their roadmap to autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving is an exciting outcome of Intelligent Industry. But it is a complex undertaking: achieving acceptable levels of safety and reliability will require substantial verification and validation,” comments Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. A single vehicle can generate several hundreds of petabytes of data through driving. But no vehicle can drive enough miles and generate enough data to anticipate how to behave in any scenario on a public road. Virtual modeling and constant learning are needed with infrastructure and analytics to process it. Capgemini’s new set of Driving Automation Systems Validation service offerings, can help automotive manufacturers to manage all this data and the complete validation and verification, so they can concentrate their R&D efforts in progressing to higher levels of autonomy.”

With the integration of Altran, the world leader in engineering and R&D services, Capgemini is pioneering Intelligent Industry through its full capabilities in industrial and digital technologies. For example, using Capgemini and Altran’s unique combination of automotive engineering, data and technology expertise, Groupe PSA has been able to move further faster on the application of the huge volume of data generated by its test campaigns.

Seite 1 von 2
Capgemini Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence Good morning, Please find below the press release issued today. Best regards,____________________________________________________________________ Marishka MartinsGroup PR Consultant | Marketing & Creative Services …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Quality assurance is now a business priority to help deliver trusted enterprise digital transformation
03.11.20
Capgemini Press Release//Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020: Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weiterer Druck nach Kursrutsch am Montag
27.10.20
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx bleibt nach Kursrutsch am Montag unter Druck
27.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Marked recovery in activity in Q3 2020
26.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Zweite Corona-Welle sorgt für Flucht aus Risiken
26.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// ‘Get the future you want’: Capgemini launches a new brand promise that conveys the spirit of the Group to its clients and communities
14.10.20
Capgemini Press Release // New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet 2050 net-zero emissions target
12.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini reveals its purpose of “Unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.”
08.10.20
Capgemini SE: Transaction to neutralize the dilutive impact of the Employee Share Ownership Plan

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch