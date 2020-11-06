 

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2020

Important events during the third quarter

  • In July, Vicore completed a directed share issue resulting in proceeds of 185 MSEK before transaction costs.
  • In July, Vicore announced that the first patient with COVID-19 had been dosed in the ATTRACT study in India.
  • In August, Vicore announced that the study with VP01 in patients with systemic sclerosis had restarted after the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In September, Vicore announced that treatment with VP01 on lung tissue with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) caused a dose-dependent decrease of TGFβ1, a key growth factor in fibrosis development.
  • In September, Vicore announced that the last patient had been included in the ATTRACT study in COVID-19.

Important events after the period

  • In November, Vicore acquired a series of intellectual property rights (IPR) from HaLaCore Pharma AB ("HaLaCore") as part of the development of novel angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonists.
  • In November, Vicore announced changes in the management team.

Financial overview for the period

July 1 - September 30, 2020

  • Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
  • The operating loss was -34.4 MSEK (-22.8)
  • Loss for the period amounted to -36.0 MSEK (-22.9)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.65 SEK (-0.54)
  • On September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 361.4 MSEK (264.6 MSEK as of December 31, 2019)

January 1 - September 30, 2020

  • Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
  • The operating loss was -90.7 MSEK (-63.8)
  • Loss for the period amounted to -88.6 MSEK (-65.5)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -1.70 SEK (-1.56)

Financial summary of the group

Amounts in MSEK

2020

Jul-Sep

2019

Jul-Sep

2020

Jan-Sep

2019

Jan-Sep

2019

Jan-Dec

