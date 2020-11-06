Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2020
Important events during the third quarter
- In July, Vicore completed a directed share issue resulting in proceeds of 185 MSEK before transaction costs.
- In July, Vicore announced that the first patient with COVID-19 had been dosed in the ATTRACT study in India.
- In August, Vicore announced that the study with VP01 in patients with systemic sclerosis had restarted after the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In September, Vicore announced that treatment with VP01 on lung tissue with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) caused a dose-dependent decrease of TGFβ1, a key growth factor in fibrosis development.
- In September, Vicore announced that the last patient had been included in the ATTRACT study in COVID-19.
Important events after the period
- In November, Vicore acquired a series of intellectual property rights (IPR) from HaLaCore Pharma AB ("HaLaCore") as part of the development of novel angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonists.
- In November, Vicore announced changes in the management team.
Financial overview for the period
July 1 - September 30, 2020
- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
- The operating loss was -34.4 MSEK (-22.8)
- Loss for the period amounted to -36.0 MSEK (-22.9)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.65 SEK (-0.54)
- On September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 361.4 MSEK (264.6 MSEK as of December 31, 2019)
January 1 - September 30, 2020
- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
- The operating loss was -90.7 MSEK (-63.8)
- Loss for the period amounted to -88.6 MSEK (-65.5)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -1.70 SEK (-1.56)
Financial summary of the group
|
Amounts in MSEK
|
2020
Jul-Sep
|
2019
Jul-Sep
|
2020
Jan-Sep
|
2019
Jan-Sep
|
2019
Jan-Dec
