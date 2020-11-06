Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 06.11.2020, 09:31 | 46 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 09:31 | GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Important events during the third quarter In July, Vicore completed a directed share issue resulting in proceeds of 185 MSEK before transaction costs.

In July, Vicore announced that the first patient with COVID-19 had been dosed in the ATTRACT study in India .

. In August, Vicore announced that the study with VP01 in patients with systemic sclerosis had restarted after the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Vicore announced that treatment with VP01 on lung tissue with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) caused a dose-dependent decrease of TGFβ1, a key growth factor in fibrosis development.

In September, Vicore announced that the last patient had been included in the ATTRACT study in COVID-19. Important events after the period In November, Vicore acquired a series of intellectual property rights (IPR) from HaLaCore Pharma AB ("HaLaCore") as part of the development of novel angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonists.

In November, Vicore announced changes in the management team. Financial overview for the period July 1 - September 30, 2020 Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)

The operating loss was -34.4 MSEK (-22.8)

Loss for the period amounted to -36.0 MSEK (-22.9)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.65 SEK (-0.54)

(-0.54) On September 30, 2020 , cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 361.4 MSEK (264.6 MSEK as of December 31, 2019 ) January 1 - September 30, 2020 Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)

The operating loss was -90.7 MSEK (-63.8)

Loss for the period amounted to -88.6 MSEK (-65.5)

Financial summary of the group Amounts in MSEK 2020 Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Dec



