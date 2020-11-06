DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: New tariffs from PŸUR for the 60+ generation with excellent terms 06.11.2020 / 09:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telephone and internet for over-60s households



New tariffs from PŸUR for the 60+ generation

with excellent terms



- Surf & Phone Ü60 and Phone Ü60 offer affordable

internet and phone connections

- PŸUR waives basic charge while previous contract is still valid

- Changeover service makes switching providers easier



Berlin, 6 November 2020. Tele Columbus AG is offering two new deals for over-60s under its PŸUR brand. Both tariffs are available with immediate effect. Any customer aged 60 and up can benefit from the new Surf & Phone Ü60 and Phone Ü60 plans, which offer particularly low prices for internet and phone service. Customers who still have a valid landline or DSL contract can switch to PŸUR at no additional cost. PŸUR will waive the monthly basic charge until the old contract has expired.

With the Surf & Phone Ü60 deal, customers will be able to surf the internet at speeds of 20 Mbit/s and take advantage of a flat rate for calls to landlines and all mobile phone networks within Germany, all for €24.37 a month. The package additionally includes free phone number retention and a Wi-Fi cable box. There is no installation fee, and shipping is also free of charge. PŸUR customers make use of the Tele Columbus fibre-based cable network for their phone calls, eliminating the need for an additional phone connection. Customers can continue using their existing DSL or phone tariff until it expires. As part of its changeover service, PŸUR will take care of cancelling the old contract while waiving the monthly basic charge for up to 12 months during the transition period. In addition, customers also have the option of requesting a low-cost on-site installation service to set up their connection and devices, giving them additional confidence when switching providers.