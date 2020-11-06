DGAP-News Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Familienversicherung with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR 30.00
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Study
Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Familienversicherung with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR 30.00
The latest analysts' recommendations will be updated on the IR website:
https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple & Sensible"). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants.
www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Contact:
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Investor Relaations & Corporate Communications
Telefon: 069 74 30 46 396
Telefax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146068
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
Wertpapier
