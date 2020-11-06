Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Familienversicherung with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR 30.00 Frankfurt am Main, 6 November 2020 - Berenberg, one of the leading European privately owned banks, has initiated coverage on DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV) and recommended the shares of the digital insurance company for purchase ("Buy"). The analysts' price target amounts to EUR 30.00 per share, which corresponded to an upside potential of around 50% at the time of publication. DFV is now covered by five research houses, all of which recommend the DFV share as a 'Buy'. Mainfirst and Hauck & Aufhäuser currently set the price target of EUR 30.00 per share. METZLER and FMR see the fair value of the share at EUR 24,20 and EUR 24,00 respectively.

The latest analysts' recommendations will be updated on the IR website:

https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple & Sensible"). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Lutz KiesewetterHead of Investor Relaations & Corporate CommunicationsTelefon: 069 74 30 46 396Telefax: 069 74 30 46 46E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

