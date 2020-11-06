OneConnect to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 10, 2020

No proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss the Company’s affairs with management.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 55F, Ping An Financial Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, People’s Republic of China on December 10, 2020 at 10:00 am (local time).

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 20, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date will be entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company’s website at http://ir.ocft.com. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.