Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Gonzalez v. Neovasc Inc., et al., (Case No. 1:20-cv-09313) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) securities between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Neovasc investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/neovasc-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for cardiovascular diseases, including the Tiara technology and the Reducer. The Company’s Reducer is a medical device that treats refractory angina by altering blood flow in the heart’s circulatory system.

In December 2018, the Company filed a Q-Sub submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that contained safety and efficacy results from Neovasc’s clinical studies, as well as supporting data from peer-reviewed journals.

On February 20, 2019, Neovasc announced that, despite “Breakthrough Device Designation,” the FDA review team recommended that the Company collect further pre-market blinded data prior to submitting a Pre-Market Approval (“PMA”) application.

On November 1, 2019, the Company announced that it would submit a PMA application for the Reducer without gathering further evidence, against the FDA’s recommendation. Neovasc claimed that “the clinical evidence already available will be sufficient to not further delay the availability of this Breakthrough medical device for the treatment of U.S. patients.”

On October 28, 2020, before the market opened, the Company announced that an FDA advisory panel voted overwhelmingly against the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer. The panel noted concerns with the Company’s clinical data, including “that the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret.” As a result, the panel reached a consensus “that additional premarket randomized clinical data was necessary.”

