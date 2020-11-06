July – September 2020 in brief

Net sales amounted to EUR 36,7 million (EUR 36,7 million), an increase of 0,1 % (at comparable exchange rates a decrease of 1,0 %).

Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 14,8 million (EUR 14,0 million), an increase of 5,7 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 4,4 %).

Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 12,4 million (EUR 12,0 million), an increase of 2,8 %.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 9,2 million (EUR 8,3 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 3,2 million (EUR 3,7 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 3,1 million (EUR 3,0 million) related to acquisitions as well as M&A and integration expenses.

New products and services represented 6,3 % (3,4 %) of net sales.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 11,0 million (EUR 12,5 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -0,6 million (EUR -0,9 million).

Earnings per share were EUR 0,28 (EUR 0,25).

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0,38 (EUR 0,53) 1 .

. On 6 November 2020, the Board of Directors decided on a capital repayment in accordance with the Board’s authorisation, amounting to EUR 0,34 per share and with the payment date being 26 November 2020.

January – September 2020 in brief

Net sales amounted to EUR 111,1 million (EUR 106,8 million), an increase of 4,1 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 4,1 %).

Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 39,7 million (EUR 37,9 million), an increase of 4,5 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 4,5 %).

Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 33,0 million (EUR 31,0 million), an increase of 6,4 %.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 21,7 million (EUR 20,0 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 11,3 million (EUR 11,0 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 9,1 million (EUR 8,5 million) related to acquisitions as well as M&A and integration expenses.

New products and services represented 5,2 % (3,9 %) of net sales.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 23,5 million (EUR 25,2 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -2,0 million (EUR -2,0 million).

Earnings per share were EUR 0,66 (EUR 0,60).

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0,96 (EUR 0,88)1.

1 The comparable earnings per share does not contain amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions or their tax impact.