RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.11.2020, 10:07 | 33 | 0 |
|Auction date
|2020-11-06
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,166
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|-0.063
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.065
|Highest yield
|-0.058
|% accepted at lowest yield
|49.19
|Auction date
|2020-11-06
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004547290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,950
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|-0.024
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.031
|Highest yield
|-0.009
|% accepted at lowest yield
|3.33
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0