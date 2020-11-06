RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.11.2020, 10:07 | 33 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 10:07 | Auction date 2020-11-06 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 4,166 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,500 Number of bids 12 Number of accepted bids 8 Average yield -0.063 Lowest accepted yield -0.065 Highest yield -0.058 % accepted at lowest yield 49.19

Auction date 2020-11-06 Loan 1056 Coupon 2.25 % ISIN-code SE0004547290 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,950 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,500 Number of bids 7 Number of accepted bids 7 Average yield -0.024 Lowest accepted yield -0.031 Highest yield -0.009 % accepted at lowest yield 3.33







