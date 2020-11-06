 

Enento Group’s Board’s resolution on distribution of funds as capital repayment

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 NOVEMBER 2020, 11.05 A.M. EET

The Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2020 authorised the Board of Directors, at its discretion, to resolve on the distribution of funds to shareholders as equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity of the company up to a maximum of EUR 0.34 per share. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting, however not past 30 June 2021.

On 6 November 2020, the Board decided, in accordance with the authorisation, on a capital repayment of EUR 0,34 per share, totaling EUR 8 162 400,74, to be paid from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The capital repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the payment record date of 10 November 2020. The payment will be made on 26 November 2020.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


