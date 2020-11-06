CarGurus Will Offer Free Marketplace Subscriptions in December for UK Dealers Due to Lockdowns

CarGurus will waive December marketplace subscription fees for subscribing dealers on CarGurus and PistonHeads in the UK



Company will also offer free trials for Area Boost product to expand dealers’ reach to buyers for vehicles available for delivery

CarGurus is committed to supporting dealers during the lockdown, driving leads and enabling dealers to continue to engage with buyers through CarGurus’ Contactless Services



LONDON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the fastest growing online automotive marketplace in the UK1, today announced it will waive December marketplace subscription fees for dealers currently on CarGurus UK and PistonHeads platforms. The company is also offering free trials of its Area Boost product to its CarGurus’ customers in December. The announcement comes on the heels of a second lockdown impacting dealers in parts of the UK.

Waiving fees in December provides needed cost relief for dealers as the year closes, enabling them to continue to engage with buyers via the CarGurus UK and PistonHeads platforms, build customer pipeline, and drive contactless sales in accordance with latest Government restrictions. Area Boost is a new product from CarGurus that lets dealers expand their audience reach by advertising vehicles available for delivery to buyers outside their local area. Dealers can learn more about Area Boost here.

Wendy Harris, UK Managing Director at CarGurus and PistonHeads, said: “As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, this industry is incredibly resilient. At CarGurus, we are going to continue to do what it takes to support our dealer partners during this period, so that they can continue to serve buyers now and build a pipeline for future sales.

“Although a second lockdown is certainly challenging, we’re encouraged to see that so many dealers have adapted their businesses in recent months. They are now better placed to pivot to remote operations and are highlighting this through our Area Boost and Contactless Services offerings.”

Earlier this year, in response to the pandemic, CarGurus was the first among the major UK automotive marketplace sites2 to offer substantial discounts to dealers from April through until the end of June. After the first lockdown, consumer demand on CarGurus returned steadily and dealers rapidly adapted to COVID-19 guidelines, including adoption of Contactless Services.