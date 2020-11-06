Jacksonville Celebrates Holiday Fun With Eventzee by Freeze Tag

“The Halloweek event by the Downtown Jacksonville team is a wonderful example of how creative organizations can be in motivating community members to visit local businesses who have been adversely affected during this pandemic,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “We believe similar programs using our Eventzee platform would be of benefit to many other downtown organizations across the country.”

According to Downtown Vision, Halloweek was designed to bring people back Downtown and to help keep visitors and businesses safe by spreading out the visitation numbers throughout the week. In lieu of the one-day Trick-or-Treat on the Street this year, they invited residents to join the Halloween Hunt.

Using the built-in leaderboard and scoring mechanisms in the Eventzee app, players were challenged to seek out and scan at least 10 QR codes at participating businesses between Monday, October 26th and Friday, October 30th. All those players who achieved this goal received a $20 #DTJax e-Gift Card from Downtown Vision. In addition, all hunters who scanned at least 10 QR Codes were entered into a drawing to receive prize baskets from Downtown businesses. Players were encouraged to participate in special photo challenges for extra entries into the contest.

“This year, we were looking to transform our annual one-day Halloween festivity into a safe and socially distant scavenger hunt as part of Halloweek,” said Lexi Brantman, Downtown Vision’s Director of Communications. “Eventzee came highly recommended during the International Downtown Association’s annual conference and was the perfect fit for our needs and budget. Players really got into the QR Hunt around Downtown. In addition, Eventzee allowed us to add photo challenges to our game giving us more than 150 photos we can use to market all the happenings in Downtown.”