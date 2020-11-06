 

Sbanken ASA Invitation to attend presentation of the Q3 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 11:08  |  42   |   |   

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Sbanken ASA's Q3 2020 report on Friday 13 November at 08.30 CET.

Quarterly Earnings Release: Friday 13 November 2020 at 07.00 CET.

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on the investor relations pages at https://sbanken.no/ir.

Results presentation:
Time: Friday 13 November 2020 at 08.30 CET
Location: webcast

The presentation will be webcasted live at:
https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201113_3

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Øyvind Thomassen and CFO Henning Nordgulen. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Questions from investors and analysts will be addressed after the presentation. Should you wish to ask questions, please reach out to receive details.

For further information, please contact:
Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, +47 959 40 045

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Seite 1 von 2
Sbanken Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sbanken ASA Invitation to attend presentation of the Q3 2020 results We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Sbanken ASA's Q3 2020 report on Friday 13 November at 08.30 CET. Quarterly Earnings Release: Friday 13 November 2020 at 07.00 CET. Interim report and presentation material will be …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Sbanken ASA: Tap Issue ISIN NO0010886757
07.10.20
Sbanken ASA: NO0010895519, Issue Date: 12.10.2020