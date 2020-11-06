 

Organic Flower Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) (“Organic Flower” or the “Company” or "SOW") announces that further to the news release dated November 5, 2020, it will change its name to Clean Power Capital Corp and its ticker symbol to “MOVE” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company’s name and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 18452D106 (ISIN: CA18452D1069). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

ABOUT ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS

Organic Flower is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Organic Flower’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq CEO
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@sowinvestments.ca

Learn more about Organic Flower by visiting our website at: https://sowinvestments.ca/

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Organic Flower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 




