Oil & Gas Pumps Market Worth $9.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type (Submersible, Non-submersible) Pump Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement (Screw, Reciprocating, Rotary and Gear, Progressive Cavity), Cryogenic), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Oil & Gas Pumps Market size will grow to USD 9.0 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 6.6 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Continuous shale development activities and the development of gas terminals are the key factors driving the growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps Market. Likewise, the development of pipeline infrastructure in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and the discovery of new reservoirs in the African region are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the Oil & Gas Pumps Market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72491540

The centrifugal segment is expected to dominate the Oil & Gas Pumps Market, by pump type, during the forecast period.

The centrifugal pump segment is estimated to dominate the pumps market in oil & gas industry in 2018 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Centrifugal pumps are preferred for processes that handle low viscosity liquids and high flow rates. Various types of centrifugal pumps are used in a wide variety of applications. The ability of these pumps to be used across various applications has resulted in their higher market share.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oil & Gas Pumps Market"

191 – Tables

56 – Figures

230 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-pump-market-72491540.html

The midstream segment is expected to be the fastest-growing Oil & Gas Pumps Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The midstream segment is estimated to dominate the pumps market in oil & gas industry in 2018 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The midstream oil activities mainly include transportation of crude oil and refined products over land, using a network of pipes and pumping stations as well as trucks and rail cars. The growth of unconventional resources is creating the need for an expanded midstream network of pipelines, rail, tankers, and terminals. This is expected to drive the pumps market in the midstream segment.